150 cattle for Mugabe’s 93rd birthday bash

February 3, 2017

Harare- People in Zimbabwe, have been urged to donate at least 150 cows for the upcoming birthday bash of the President Robert Mugabe. Mugabe would turn 91 on February 21, 2017. He has been in power since 1980 when the southern African country got its independence from the rule of colonial Britain.

Birthday bash organizers said that they are aiming at raising at least 150 cattle heads to feed more than 1’00’000 guests.

Law maker Never Khanye said that even though the contribution is voluntary, but we still want the farmers of Matabeleland South to donate one cow each. Our president has done so much for us and this is just a token of appreciation and love for him.

Kudzai Chipanga, party’s national youth leader said that his birthday is like Christmas for us and he’s second to Jesus Christ for us because he has done so much for us.