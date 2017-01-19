18th Annual Cardiologists Conference June 19-21, 2017 Paris, France
- January 19, 2017
Theme: Building and beating to the Future of the Heart
Conference Series cordially invites you all to attend and participate at the 18th Annual Cardiologists Conference which is going to be held at Paris, France from June 19-21, 2017. The Cardiologists 2017 revolves around the theme: “Building and beating to the Future of the Heart”.
Cardiologists 2017 will bring together world-class doctors, teachers, scientists, medical students and business meanders to discuss about Heart Diseases, Electrocardiography, Nuclear Cardiology, Diabetes and the Heart, Sports Cardiology, Non-Invasive Cardiac Imaging and so on, under a solitary rooftop for a brief yet an intense period of time for their sharing of knowledge amongst themselves. Join us at Paris on June 19, 20 and 21 in the year 2017 so that we can indulge into the interesting and exciting attractions of the beautiful city of Paris.
|Cardiologists 2017 mainly emphasizes on-
|
Target Audience:
- Directors
- Cardiologists
- Cardiac surgeons
- Cardio-thoracic surgeons
- Cardiac nurses
- Scientists
- Professors
- Students
- Societies
- Medical Colleges
- Business professionals
- Medical device companies
- Pharmaceutical companies
Website link: http://annualmeeting.conferenceseries.com/cardiologists/
For the schedule of scientific program, please follow the link:
http://annualmeeting.conferenceseries.com/cardiologists/scientific-program/
Contact:
Raul Wilson
Program Manager
Cardiologists 2017
Direct: 1-(702) 508-5200 Ext: 8033
Customer Service: +1 (800) 216 6499
Email: cardiologists@cardiologyconference.org
