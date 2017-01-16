If this email does not display properly, please click here تحت رعاية سمو الشـــيخ حــمــدان بن راشـــد آل مــكـتوم، نائب حاكم دبي، وزير المالية، رئيس هيئة الصحة بدبي Under the Patronage of

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance, UAE and President of Dubai Health Authority “Building a Culture of Excellence in Family Medicine” Over 20 CPD Credit Points from MOH UAE FEATURED SPEAKERS H.E. Dr. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Hamad Al Thani

Director of Public Health,

Ministry of Public Health, Qatar Mr. Gregory Härtl

Spokesperson

World Health Organization, Switzerland Dr. Ashraf Amir

Consultant Family Medicine & Director

International Medical Center, KSA Dr. Roger Neighbour

Past President, Former GP and Trainer,

Royal College of General Practitioners, UK Dr. Adel Karrani

Consultant Psychiatrist & Deputy CEO,

American Center for Psychiatry & Neurology, UAE Dr. Mohamed Ali Khezrian

Geriatric & Family Medicine,

Cigna Medical Group, USA Dr. Ali Al Marzouqi

Director, Public Health & Research Development,

The National Rehabilitation Center, UAE Dr. Catriona Matheson

Health Reseach Consultant,

Visiting Reader, Robert Gordon University, UK Over 20 CPD Credit Points from MOH UAE IFM UAE continuously contribute directly to the promotion of healthcare policies, healthy life style patterns, and primary care, which form the basis for the comprehensive medical practice. This specialty has forced itself into health care systems in various countries around the world, as a main part of the integrated medical care, which includes diagnosis, prevention and treatment. Conference Topics Effect of Happiness in the Community

Updates on Dubai Health Insurance Mandate

Obesity

Managing the ABC of Diabetes – A1c, Body Weight & Cardiovascular Diseases

Importance & Significance of ECG in Family Medicine

Role of PHC Physicians in Detecting & Treating Substance Abuse Patients Mental Health

Leadership in Primary Healthcare

Communication Skills

Updates on Communicable Disease

Associated Issues within Primary Healthcare

The Effectiveness of JCI Accreditation on Primary Health Care

