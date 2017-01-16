  • January 16, 2017
تحت رعاية سمو الشـــيخ حــمــدان بن راشـــد آل مــكـتوم، نائب حاكم دبي، وزير المالية، رئيس هيئة الصحة بدبي
Under the Patronage of
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance, UAE and President of Dubai Health Authority
International Family Medicine Conference & Exhibition
“Building a Culture of Excellence in Family Medicine”
Over 20 CPD Credit Points from MOH UAE
FEATURED SPEAKERS
H.E. Dr. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Hamad Al Thani
Director of Public Health,
Ministry of Public Health, Qatar		 Mr. Gregory Härtl
Spokesperson
World Health Organization, Switzerland
Dr. Ashraf Amir
Consultant Family Medicine & Director
International Medical Center, KSA		 Dr. Roger Neighbour
Past President, Former GP and Trainer,
Royal College of General Practitioners, UK
Dr. Adel Karrani
Consultant Psychiatrist & Deputy CEO,
American Center for Psychiatry & Neurology, UAE		 Dr. Mohamed Ali Khezrian
Geriatric & Family Medicine,
Cigna Medical Group, USA
Dr. Ali Al Marzouqi
Director, Public Health & Research Development,
The National Rehabilitation Center, UAE		 Dr. Catriona Matheson
Health Reseach Consultant,
Visiting Reader, Robert Gordon University, UK
IFM UAE continuously contribute directly to the promotion of healthcare policies, healthy life style patterns, and primary care, which form the basis for the comprehensive medical practice. This specialty has forced itself into health care systems in various countries around the world, as a main part of the integrated medical care, which includes diagnosis, prevention and treatment.
Conference Topics
  • Effect of Happiness in the Community
  • Updates on Dubai Health Insurance Mandate
  • Obesity
  • Managing the ABC of Diabetes – A1c, Body Weight & Cardiovascular Diseases
  • Importance & Significance of ECG in Family Medicine
  • Role of PHC Physicians in Detecting & Treating Substance Abuse Patients
  • Mental Health
  • Leadership in Primary Healthcare
  • Communication Skills
  • Updates on Communicable Disease
  • Associated Issues within Primary Healthcare
  • The Effectiveness of JCI Accreditation on Primary Health Care
Partners
For Registration & more information: For sponsorship and space booking:
Narisa Certeza Dela Pena
Operations Manager
Tel: +971 4 362 4717, Ext: 132
Mob: +971 50 955 1270
E-mail: registration@ifm.ae		 Yasmine Elsheikh
Business Development Executive
Tel: +971 4 362 4717, Ext: 178
Mob: +971 56 2746339
E-mail: exhibit@ifm.ae
Organized by:
INDEX Conferences & Exhibitions Organisation Est.
(Member of INDEX Holding)
Dubai Health Care City, Block B Office 203,
Fax: +971 4 362 4718
P.O. Box: 13636, Dubai – UAE
Website: www.ifm.ae | www.index.ae
STAY CONNECTED    #IFM facebook twitter linkedin Instagram
