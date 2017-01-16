|
|If this email does not display properly, please click here
|
|
|تحت رعاية سمو الشـــيخ حــمــدان بن راشـــد آل مــكـتوم، نائب حاكم دبي، وزير المالية، رئيس هيئة الصحة بدبي
|Under the Patronage of
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance, UAE and President of Dubai Health Authority
|
|
|“Building a Culture of Excellence in Family Medicine”
|
|Over 20 CPD Credit Points from MOH UAE
|
|FEATURED SPEAKERS
|
|
|H.E. Dr. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Hamad Al Thani
Director of Public Health,
Ministry of Public Health, Qatar
|Mr. Gregory Härtl
Spokesperson
World Health Organization, Switzerland
|
|
|Dr. Ashraf Amir
Consultant Family Medicine & Director
International Medical Center, KSA
|Dr. Roger Neighbour
Past President, Former GP and Trainer,
Royal College of General Practitioners, UK
|
|
|Dr. Adel Karrani
Consultant Psychiatrist & Deputy CEO,
American Center for Psychiatry & Neurology, UAE
|Dr. Mohamed Ali Khezrian
Geriatric & Family Medicine,
Cigna Medical Group, USA
|
|
|Dr. Ali Al Marzouqi
Director, Public Health & Research Development,
The National Rehabilitation Center, UAE
|Dr. Catriona Matheson
Health Reseach Consultant,
Visiting Reader, Robert Gordon University, UK
|
|Over 20 CPD Credit Points from MOH UAE
|
|IFM UAE continuously contribute directly to the promotion of healthcare policies, healthy life style patterns, and primary care, which form the basis for the comprehensive medical practice. This specialty has forced itself into health care systems in various countries around the world, as a main part of the integrated medical care, which includes diagnosis, prevention and treatment.
|
|
|Conference Topics
|
|
- Effect of Happiness in the Community
- Updates on Dubai Health Insurance Mandate
- Obesity
- Managing the ABC of Diabetes – A1c, Body Weight & Cardiovascular Diseases
- Importance & Significance of ECG in Family Medicine
- Role of PHC Physicians in Detecting & Treating Substance Abuse Patients
|
- Mental Health
- Leadership in Primary Healthcare
- Communication Skills
- Updates on Communicable Disease
- Associated Issues within Primary Healthcare
- The Effectiveness of JCI Accreditation on Primary Health Care
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For Registration & more information:
|For sponsorship and space booking:
|Narisa Certeza Dela Pena
Operations Manager
Tel: +971 4 362 4717, Ext: 132
Mob: +971 50 955 1270
E-mail: registration@ifm.ae
|Yasmine Elsheikh
Business Development Executive
Tel: +971 4 362 4717, Ext: 178
Mob: +971 56 2746339
E-mail: exhibit@ifm.ae
|
|
|Organized by:
|
|
|
|INDEX Conferences & Exhibitions Organisation Est.
(Member of INDEX Holding)
Dubai Health Care City, Block B Office 203,
Fax: +971 4 362 4718
P.O. Box: 13636, Dubai – UAE
Website: www.ifm.ae | www.index.ae
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|This E-flyer was sent by IFM 2017
Remove from mailing list
In addition to administrative correspondence, we deliver news about the Event from time to time.
If you wish to unsubscribe from the email list, please click the link below and you will not be included in future mailings.
We recommend that you do not unsubscribe from this list so you do not miss important information about the Event.