Africa tech-start-ups raise $129 mn in 2016
- January 20, 2017
According to a new research, the African technology start-ups raised at least $129 million in the year 2016.
Disrupt Africa’s Tech Start-ups Funding Report, released on Wednesday, shows that 146 start-ups across the continent raised the cumulative $129m during the course of last year.
“This displays substantial growth in the number of start-ups to raise funding as compared to the previous year, although the overall total amount of funding recorded declined,” Disrupt Africa said.
