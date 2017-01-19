African diaspora creatives listed for “Knighthood of New Dawn”

Two Africans, whose works in art and design are highly revered globally, are on the list of the Queen of England’s Knighthood honours, for placing Africa on the world’s contemporary creative landscape.

Nigerian-British artist, Chris Ofili, and his Ghanaian counterpart, architect, David Adjaye, also based in the U.K., have been bestowed with the aforementioned honour.

The prestigious Knighthood is traditionally held in June every year and marks the official birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. The Knighthood will also honour veteran photographer, Don McCullin, who recorded conflicts in Cyprus, Vietnam and Africa in the 1960s and 70s, and Jenny Waldman, the director of 14-18 Now, and played a great role in in the U.K’s. creativity of the First World War period.