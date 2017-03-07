Akon lands in Gambia to promote lighting project and youth empowerment

March 7, 2017

American singer Akon landed in Gambia, for the launch of a project, connected with his Akon Lighting Africa initiative. Sources says that he is expected to meet the President Adama Barrow and to launch his solar energy project. Through his project he aims to provide electricity to millions of homes in Africa.

Akon co-founded ‘Akon Lighting Africa’ initiative, along with a Malian entrepreneur and Niang a fellow Senegalese. The initiative announced last year that it had raised approximately 1 billion dollars to finance projects in Africa.

This visit is also focused on a youth empowerment project, whose theme is ‘Role of young people in building a new Gambia. This program is powered by Thione Niang, the founder of Give1 Project and Samba Bathily of the Solektra Energy Group.