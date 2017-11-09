Angola Cables expands South Africa presence

November 9, 2017

To further expand its network reach and peering capabilities, Angola Cables announced recently that it expects to establish a Point of Presence (PoP) in Cape Town before the end of the year. After almost a year of operations in South Africa, the company has seen exponential growth in its customer base. Currently with a PoP in Teraco in Johannesburg, increasing demand has resulted in Angola Cables’ decision to develop a PoP infrastructure for customers based, or with operations in, Cape Town.

“This expansion will give us the ability to attend to local Internet and content demands, as well as enhancing our peering activities in the region,” said Darwin Cost, product manager at Angola Cables.

Re-orienting global data flows and localising content

A fast-growing wholesale provider of Internet services in sub-Saharan Africa with a growing global infrastructure – including the Monet and South Atlantic Cable Systems (SACS) (http://APO.af/MzzUXi) – Angola Cables is firmly focused on growing its presence on the continent. The company is also expanding African-based clients’ presence overseas. With the completion of SACS in mid-2018 and Monet this year, the company will pioneer the fastest routes between South Africa and Brazil and the USA. The company has also developed a ‘EuroRing’ to provide African companies with improved connectivity to Europe, including access to the major cloud services providers and content providers.

“Angola Cables is spurring the growth of a number of telecommunications markets in Africa, and as we improve Internet connectivity to and from the continent, we are bringing leading content closer to African users” adds Costa.

Source APO