April 2017

Vol 9 Issue 4

The relationship between India and Africa has been an old one. The world is an eyewitness of our historical association in many aspects. Be it our struggle against colonialism or our fight for attaining independence and liberty. At present, India and Africa both are looking ahead to grow and strengthen the roots of their bond.

There is a famous adage by Thomas Carlyle that goes, “He who has health has hope; and he who has hope has everything.” Indeed! With the engagement and empowerment of more and more people, healthcare has become one of the largest industries in the world. However, health care system of any region or country must focus on three prospects: high quality, universal coverage and cost-effectiveness. Our cover story, “African Healthcare Industry on Surge,” emphasizes on the value of Africa’s pharmaceutical industry and how can this continent achieve better health outcomes in an uncertain, but interesting future.

With completely new possibilities emerging in the healthcare sector in Africa, with the right investments at the right time, this industry is sure to make great strides.

The highlight of this edition, however, is our special feature on the post-analysis of the 12th CII-EXIM Bank Conclave, with exclusive insights of the who’s who of the African and Indian business community.

It is in fact a verity that India and Africa both need each other to march ahead on a prosperous path of growth and expansion. Africa is a new growth market. It is the right time to invest in Africa and enhance ones business. The 12th CII-Exim Bank Conclave brought the investors and corporates from both the countries under one roof. This initiative indeed is a bond-enhancing glue for India and Africa. As they say “Being honest may not get you a lot of friends, but it will always get you the right ones.”

Africa was called as a ‘dark continent’. At present, Africa provides a vast endless realm of business opportunities. Calling Africa as a ‘Hub of Growth’ won’t be an exaggeration. Rather than one big market, Africa consists of several small markets. Be it agricultural, hospitality, tourism, industrial, housing or food processing. Africa has something for every possible business house. Africa is the most preferable business destination for small scale businesses as well as the large scale one. The cost-effective market attracts huge number of business-minded people to explore the ocean full of opportunities. To reach somewhere, it’s important to start. One will never get where he wants to go by remaining where he is!

We hope for a successful and result-oriented relation with Africa, in terms of increased trade and business associations. We also foresee an era, where the Indo-Africa partnership would be considered as an ideal epitome of the cooperation.