BBM Messenger Digital and Mobile Innovation Event – Gain insight into innovation in Nigeria

October 30, 2017

Creative Media Works, operating as BBM Messenger, invites you to the first of its Innovation Information sessions. Highlighting a focus on fintech, this powerful afternoon is packed with innovation-rich content, sharing and networking, aimed to help participants innovate and extend their mobile business platform.

Interviews with Adam Pattison, BBM Messenger, VP Americas and EMEA, to discuss the exciting future plans of the messaging platform available on request.

Date: Friday 10th November

Time: 14:30pm – 18:00pm

Late lunch served around: 16:05pm

Venue: Protea Hotel Ikeja, Isaac John Street

Agenda:

14:30 – 15:00: Arrival, welcome & introduction.

15:00 – 15:15: Opening speech: Feyi Olubodun, Managing Director/CEO, Insights Publicis opening the day sharing perspectives on the next stage in the digital and mobile space in Nigeria.

15:15 – 15:40: Keynote speaker: Charles Ifedi, Divisional CEO of Interswitch, discusses innovation based on the Interswitch integration into BBM and the functionality of Quickteller: Paycode (ATM & POS); Money Transfer & Airtime Top-up within the BBM App. Charles will also share insights about innovation in Nigeria, the trends and flow of technology in the market.

15:40 – 16:05: Adam Pattison, BBM Messenger, VP Americas and EMEA, discusses the BBM Messenger upgrade, latest app and BBM Messenger news.

16:05 – 16:50: Break for refreshments and late lunch.

16:50 – 17:00: Elsie Oluku, Ariiya Tickets discusses the partnership with BBM and their content and service offering.

17:00 – 17:20: Mobi Hunter outlines BBM’s position in the market, the state of the Nigerian digital market, the victories, the failures and the soon-to-come highlights.

17:20 – 18:00: Q&A, followed by networking and further refreshments.

Source APO