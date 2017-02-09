Blueocean for IT solutions

February 9, 2017

Right from waking up in the morning to retiring at night, we are surrounded by devices within our arm’s reach that are connected with the Internet. Everyone, everywhere is talking about going “digital”. And, if you are a business leader or aspiring to be one, you must feel the pressure to keep pace with the ever-evolving digital technology.

So, what are the queries that business leaders are making for going digital? I have initiatives in progress but need a clear roadmap. What will matter the most and how do we get there? Or where should we be shifting to digital marketing, spending less to get more? What can we be doing real time? You need not feel anxious any longer, for BluOcean Infosystems Private Limited, Delhi, a new-age information technology company catering end-to-end IT solutions, is here to answer all these queries. The company helps you increase your speed of innovation, delivery and learning so that you can keep pace with new and nimble competitors.

From making the right IT investments to supporting your digital aspirations,BluOcean helps its clients invest wisely and provides the best options to get costs out to justify your physical infrastructure as you shift online. With more and more customers interacting less in the physical channels, BluOcean helps you develop a technology operating model that enables the operational capabilities needed to deliver on your digital promises and priorities.

BluOcean’s core competency and ready solutions:

What distinguishes BluOcean in the marketplace is their vast knowledge and competitive technical capacities in the field! Their Mobile-Governance and Information and Communications Technology solutions cover health and agricultural departments, municipal corporations, educational institutions, electricity departments, police department, hospitals and courts. Their mobile value-added services include Sales Force Automation and a Global Positioning System mobile tracking structure. They provide software for educational institutions and tower operation centre, a website and portal development with payment gateway integration and a non-voice customer interaction management system. Their knowledge management and collaboration solution for multi-location offices and officials. Their solutions range cater to GTG, GTC, CTG, BTB and M2M.

BluOcean for Mobile Governance

With a rich domain expertise in telecom and IT fields, the company is primarily working in the mobile governance and e-governance arena besides furnishing end-to-end IT solutions. They have expertise in migrating various government and enterprise processes to mobile-based solution platform. They have been working closely with various telecom operators for providing mobile governance or M-governance solutions to the Central Ministries, State Government Departments, Public-sector undertakings and local government bodies.

Using Software as a Service (SaaS) model, the company aims to provide immunity to their customers from the technological glitches and equip them with cutting-edge solutions. The customers can thus focus on their work areas in the most efficient manner by leveraging the use of IT and telecom technologies. What’s more? All you need is a personal computer or a mobile phone connected with Internet to avail the applications seamlessly using their software. Some of the projects executed by BluOcean for e-Governance:

Electronic Challan-cum-receipt system for EPFO:

The entire process of electronic payment of Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) integrating 120 offices of EPFO all over India has been developed, implemented and is being managed by them for the past five years. This platform is being used by 0.6 million employers to deposit the Provident Fund of 50 million EPFO employees every month. The total financial corpus managed by the EPFO is in excess of $50 billion.

UAN and Online Transfer Claim Settlement System:

Unique number generation system for all EPF members has been developed with the facility to capture KYC details along with bank account numbers and digitally signature by employers so that members have a Universal Account Number (UAN) and their PF accounts get automatically transferred when they shift their job. The system was launched by Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, on October 4, 2014. About 40 million UAN numbers have been generated and 30 million KYC details have already been captured in this system.

SMS-based process monitoring and reporting system for ANMs, Department of Health:

An advanced mobile-based system covering activities right from the registration of pregnant women to child-birth and immunization, death reporting and epidemic outbreak reporting has been provided to the health department. Field workers use this system for paper-less reporting and the information is sent directly from the field to the central system. This is one of the most advanced mobile-based health reporting system in the world. 6000 Auxiliary Nurse Midwiferies (ANMs) have been trained and provided mobile handsets for sending the reports. 40 lakh plus reports have been submitted within the first year of operation from mobile device by the ANMs.

Development of complete sales and dispatch system of a coal company:

The solution is a state of the art Machineto- Machine Communication system, using which an effective communication mechanism is being established between the corporate office and its 50+ locations. From each unit automated dispatch reports are sent on real-time basis using the GSM modems.

SMS based indenting system for Oil Company:

An advanced SMS based indenting system was provided to one of the largest oil companies in India for integrating their dealers across the country with their System Application Programming (SAP) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. The solution involves receiving indents from the dealers on SMS at a central server which is integrated with their SAP ERP system. The central server authenticates the dealers and after authentication passes the information to SAP system for credit checking, order booking, queuing and dispatch scheduling. Relevant information received from the SAP system will be sent to the concerned dealers on SMS. More than 40,000 dealers place their indent though this system.

Mobile (SMS) based end-to-end complaint management system for Municipal Corporations: It is a state-of apart system where citizens can submit the complaints on web, SMS or using a mobile application. On filing the complaint, it is automatically routed to the concerned official on mobile with the complaint ID and the details of the officer are sent to the complainant. The officer can update the action taken using mobile and the system and the complainant gets an update immediately via SMS. The central system provides real time Service Level Agreement (SLA) reports of the performance of the officers, resolution time and detailed analytics of the area wise complaints.

From digital consulting services, open source transformation, digital marketing, cloud transformation to digital payments, BluOcean offers a wide range of business solutions. Its analytics and information management include real time and self-services, master data management, churn management, 360^ insight and big data and content delivery. Their practices include big data analytics, enterprise application transformation, a digital user experience, IT transformation and integration and shared services.

All the digital offerings of BluOcean have insights and analytics at their core and they continue to develop next generation capabilities that allow you to adapt as you go. The company will continue to work towards accelerating the digital ecosystem for changing the game with digital interventions for their partners.