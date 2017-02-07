Cape Town becomes world’s first city to fully map public transport

February 7, 2017

Cape Town, a South African port city has become the first city in the world to have both its formal and informally-run transport system data captured and openly accessible.

This announcement was made by WhereIsMyTransport, a platform that connects public transport data in one place.

Co-founder of WhereIsMyTransport, Devin De Vries said that “Fully mapping Cape Town is a phenomenal achievement for our team. We’ve demonstrated that complex transport systems can be mapped at a much lower cost than many cities believe. With our efficient technology and methodology, even large cities don’t need to spend millions to map their networks. We have already mapped two more cities and will be releasing data for South Africa’s major metros this year. And that’s just the beginning: we’re excited by the potential for cities across Africa.”