Centre for African American history, Art and Culture honours Black History month

February 13, 2017

The Centre for African American history, Art and Culture commemorated the Black History month by hosting a one-of-a-kind evening at their historic building in downtown Aiken.

Over hundred residents attended the event which celebrated the West African country, Nigeria.

Jo-Anne Saunders, executive director of the centre, said the centre plans to continue the Meals from the Motherland event next year, in order to make an annual event held every year in February.

“Each year, we will host the event and pick a different country in Africa to highlight and create exotic meals for our festive occasion,” Saunders said. “We feel it’s so important for people to be educated.”