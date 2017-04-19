CII Exim Bank conclave 2017

April 19, 2017

The much awaited CII-EXIM Bank Conclave 2017 with the theme of ‘India-Africa Project Partnership’ was held at Hotel Taj Palace, Sardar Patel Marg, New Delhi on March 9-10, 2017. Organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of India in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the 12th edition of the summit was aimed at bringing together the Indian and African entrepreneurs under one roof.

Did the Conclave succeed in providing a new direction to India-Africa business ties? The Times of Africa brings a post-analysis of the event with exclusive insights of the who’s who of the business community of Africa and India.

The Conclave was inaugurated by the Honourable President of India, Dr Pranab Mukherjee. Speaking on the occasion, the President asserted on the importance of ‘human resource development’ in his speech. He said, “We want to share our expertise…for developing human resources and human capabilities, we are extending a network of scholarships and technical trainings.”

Mr. Mukherjee further added, “Our connection with Africa is not new. The bonds between our countries have strengthened over the years. We are committed to building genuine partnerships that create jobs and opportunities for our peoples. Mindful of our common history and shared future, we have decided to elevate our relationship. For the first time ever, we welcomed representatives of all 54 countries of Africa at the third India-Africa Forum Summit in October 2015, (held in New Delhi). We have since then broadened our diplomatic footprints. Our leadership has visited almost every African country in the last eighteen months. India and Africa have together made a long and steady journey of progress over the years. The impact of our progress is visible in our cities.”

This was followed by special addresses by the Minister of State for External Affairs, General Dr VK Singh and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Mrs. Nirmala Sitharaman. Witnessing the participation of high level official and business delegations from more than 37 African countries, the King of Swaziland His Majesty, Mswati – III, and the Prime Minister of Uganda Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, graced the event as the Special Guests of Honour.

From business-to-business meetings, to discussions on issues concerning various sectors such as Trade and Investment, Development Partnership Agriculture, Health, Infrastructure, Power, Skill Development, Irrigation, Water Supply, Small and Medium Enterprises, Rural Electrification, Railways, Airways, and every aspect that touches the lives of the people of both the nations, the meet definitely succeeded in accelerating the deeprooted ties of India and Africa. However, sometimes the right path is not the easiest one.