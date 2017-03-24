Condolences pour for late South African actor Joe Mafela

March 24, 2017

Condolences and messages poured for veteran actor of South Africa Joe Mafela who reportedly died in a car accident on March 18th, 2017 in Johannesburg.

His nephew Anthony had announced the news on his Twitter account with the following tweet, “Sad News. My Uncle Joe Mafela passed on last night.”

The memorial service was held for the late actor on March 23rd in the Joburg theatre.

President Jacob Zuma, too, mourned the death of the veteran actor.

In a statement released to the press, he said, “We have learned with sadness of the passing of one of the pioneers of the television comedy loved by all South Africans young and old. Mr Mafela also affectionately known as Sdumo was also a television producer and songwriter. The arts and culture industry has been robbed of a bigger than life figure. We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to Mafela Family and May his soul rest in peace,” said President Zuma. The South African Government also reacted on Twitter: “We would like to extend our deepest condolences on the death of legendary actor Joe Mafela. Ulale ngoxolo tata. #RIPJoe.”