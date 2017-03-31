Conflict in South Sudan affecting food security in the ‘stable states,’ UN

March 31, 2017

There is an emotion of fear and helplessness in the eyes of a young girl, who stands in front of a temporary shelter at the United Nations Protection of Civilian Camp (POC) in Bentiu, South Sudan. And she is not alone, as the food security of more than thousands of people has been affected by the ongoing conflict in the country, according to the head of United Nations peacekeeping operation.

“Dwindling provisions arriving in the town and skyrocketing food prices have meant that places like Aweil, which are generally peaceful, have suffered the effects of the conflict taking part in other parts of the country,” said David Shearer, the head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), during a visit to Aweil in the country’s north

“It is imperative that fighting stops, so the citizens of the world’s newest nation can live in peace and enjoy the benefits of independence,” he added.