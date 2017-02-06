Curve acquires Paperless Software Solutions to expand financial services offering in Africa

The United Kingdom based recruitment firm Curve Group has acquired specialized integrated solutions developer Paperless Software Solutions to expand financial services offering in Africa.

“Paperless is critical for the growth strategy in our technology business,” explains Fred Baumhardt, the Chief Executive Officer of the Curve Group. “Paperless has been selling a compelling set of solutions specifically to mining and industrial customers and in today’s environment the increased need for automated process efficiency and compliance is huge across many markets. This is especially true in the financial services industry, where we will look to leverage this expertise across our client base, as well as expand the relevance of Paperless to its current customers by giving them a much wider selection of cost efficient services from the broader Curve Group”.