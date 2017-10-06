DHL and MallforAfrica team up to further cross-border e-commerce to the US

October 6, 2017

DHL Express, the world’s leading international express services provider recently announced its partnership with MallforAfrica, the award-winning global e-commerce company, which will facilitate selling of made-in-Africa products to customers in the United States. Businesses can do so via the eBay platform powered by MallforAfrica. Through this partnership, DHL locations will serve as drop-off points for products destined for consumers in the United States. This will be the first time businesses in Africa can sell their locally manufactured products directly on eBay.

DHL Express currently handles inbound express delivery for MallforAfrica and has enabled its customers importing from the US to receive their packages seamlessly in Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda and Ghana. This is a watershed partnership for African businesses as it allows them an avenue to trade on the global stage.

“We have been partners with DHL Express for many years and have tremendous trust in their ability to ship to our customers,” said Chris Folayan, CEO, MallforAfrica. “Both companies have a common goal of seeing African e-commerce businesses thrive on the global stage. We want to contribute to the future of e-commerce growth, African cross-border sales and most importantly, improve the lives of African artisanal arts, designs, crafts and more.”

MallforAfrica is Africa’s largest e-commerce enabler, providing Africans with a platform through which they can purchase items directly from over 200 international online retailers, such as Macy’s, eBay, Ralph Lauren, Net-a-Porter, Carters, GAP, and FarFetch – brands that, would otherwise be inaccessible to the African consumers. By managing every aspect of the order and return cycle, the MallforAfrica app offers its customers a simple, secure and convenient solution to online shopping directly from the best brands in the world.

“We are proud to be playing a crucial role in connecting African artists with American customers through MallforAfrica,” said Randy Buday, Regional Director West and Central Africa, DHL Express. “We look forward to supporting local artisans across Africa sell into America. ‘Brand Africa’ is something that has increased exponentially in popularity in recent years and this platform allows businesses to capitalize on international opportunities through seamless international trade.”

“As a business, we are focused on connecting African consumers and businesses to global opportunities. Digitalization has reduced the boundaries of doing business across borders – consumers are now able to access goods and services from pretty much anywhere in the world, and we are excited to be the ones facilitating this so African artisans can get access to the global audience they so deserve,” concluded Buday.

Source APO