Dog that killed Barrow’s son has been put down

February 3, 2017

The dog that killed Habibu Barrow, the eight years old child of Gambia’s newly elected President Adama Barrow, has been put down. Habibu Barrow was bitten by a dog, at his aunt’s house in a coastal resort near Banjul last month, and later died in the hospital.

The President missed his son’s funeral as he returned recently. Adama Barrow was away in Senegal for his safety. Mr Barrow, who won elections in December and was living in neighbouring Senegal at the time after the previous Gambian president, Yahya Jammeh, refused to step down and meanwhile, the incident took place.

Officials reported that the dog belonged to the aunt and hadn’t attacked anyone earlier. It’s still skeptical that why the dog attacked Habibu. They said that it’s not safe to let the dog roam around on the streets as it could be a big danger for the passersby. The dog, which had been certified rabies free, was put down on Tuesday with a quick procedure.