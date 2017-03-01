Interview with Dr. Eric Dako, Executive Director of Toyota Ghana Co. Ltd.
- March 1, 2017
“
”A FRONTIER OF
AUTOMOBILE
INDUSTRY
Dr. Eric Dako led the Toyota Ghana Co. Ltd. to achieve the highest vehicles sales record ever. He has 15 years
of work experience in the auto industry. He also has experience in marketing, sales, after sales and logistics.”
AUTOMOBILE
INDUSTRY
Dr. Eric Dako led the Toyota Ghana Co. Ltd. to achieve the highest vehicles sales record ever. He has 15 years
of work experience in the auto industry. He also has experience in marketing, sales, after sales and logistics.”
Toyota has made a footprint in
the Ghanaian auto market, what
inspired this success?
the Ghanaian auto market, what
inspired this success?
First of all, I would like to commend all of
our staffs for having the understanding of
what Toyota Ghana stands for, our vision,
mission, values and culture; and have
shown commitment to our operations.
Toyota Ghana has some guiding
principles that have helped us make a
footprint in the Ghana auto market. We
pride ourselves in “customer first/lifetime
customer” principle. In this respect, our
ultimate goal is to be the most customer
focused and environmentally friendly automobile company in Ghana. We put
our customers first in all our activities. We
make sure customers receive the highest
satisfaction and get the best vehicle life
experience. To delight our customers, we
conduct continuous improvement and
personal efficiency activities well known to
us as KAIZEN. In all our interactions with
our customers, we exhibit transparency, care
and high level of skills to win customer trust.
We also believe Human Resource is
the most valuable asset of the company,
so we constantly train and develop
the skills of our staff. Lastly, one of our
guiding principle is “Respect for People”. We show respect to all employees,
customers and people we come in
contact with. All these put together have
helped us achieve significant footprints to
the auto market.
Here are some of the important
questions answered by Dr. Eric Dako, to
our team member:
our staffs for having the understanding of
what Toyota Ghana stands for, our vision,
mission, values and culture; and have
shown commitment to our operations.
Toyota Ghana has some guiding
principles that have helped us make a
footprint in the Ghana auto market. We
pride ourselves in “customer first/lifetime
customer” principle. In this respect, our
ultimate goal is to be the most customer
focused and environmentally friendly automobile company in Ghana. We put
our customers first in all our activities. We
make sure customers receive the highest
satisfaction and get the best vehicle life
experience. To delight our customers, we
conduct continuous improvement and
personal efficiency activities well known to
us as KAIZEN. In all our interactions with
our customers, we exhibit transparency, care
and high level of skills to win customer trust.
We also believe Human Resource is
the most valuable asset of the company,
so we constantly train and develop
the skills of our staff. Lastly, one of our
guiding principle is “Respect for People”. We show respect to all employees,
customers and people we come in
contact with. All these put together have
helped us achieve significant footprints to
the auto market.
Here are some of the important
questions answered by Dr. Eric Dako, to
our team member:
What should we expect from
the company this year in terms
of bringing innovation into the
market?
the company this year in terms
of bringing innovation into the
market?
It is our practice to “Know the Way, Lead
the Way” in the auto market. Creativity and innovation have been
our hallmark. Every year, we introduce
something special to the market to match
up with the technological trend and
competition. Last year, we introduced the
New Generation Hilux and the Fortuner
with the slogan “Comfortably Tough”. These
new models are designed to be extremely
tough to withstand much harsher terrain,
yet so comfortable to drive. This is achieved
through a sophisticated technological design
to minimize the transfer of the harshness of
the road and outside noise into the cabin of
the vehicle.
To improve our spare-parts supply and
services to our workshops and customers,
we introduced the barcode readers. This has
significantly improved our service delivery of
spare parts.
This year, we will have model modification
and model changes to some of our vehicles.
These are expected to put us ahead of the
competition.
We are also strengthening our Aftersales
Service by equipping our staff with the requisite
skills to work satisfactorily within the shortest
possible time. We value our customers’ time
and would like to shorten the time they spend
waiting for their vehicles during servicing,
whilst we improve on the service quality at the
same time. We are educating, encouraging
and enforcing our engineers to learn to “Fix
it Right” (FIR) the first time. We also intend
to expand our service network to enable us
reach most of our customers all over the
country. Our customers should expect Superior
Quality vehicles at competitive price, superior
Aftersales Service support, quicker response to
customer needs, and peace of mind motoring.
the Way” in the auto market. Creativity and innovation have been
our hallmark. Every year, we introduce
something special to the market to match
up with the technological trend and
competition. Last year, we introduced the
New Generation Hilux and the Fortuner
with the slogan “Comfortably Tough”. These
new models are designed to be extremely
tough to withstand much harsher terrain,
yet so comfortable to drive. This is achieved
through a sophisticated technological design
to minimize the transfer of the harshness of
the road and outside noise into the cabin of
the vehicle.
To improve our spare-parts supply and
services to our workshops and customers,
we introduced the barcode readers. This has
significantly improved our service delivery of
spare parts.
This year, we will have model modification
and model changes to some of our vehicles.
These are expected to put us ahead of the
competition.
We are also strengthening our Aftersales
Service by equipping our staff with the requisite
skills to work satisfactorily within the shortest
possible time. We value our customers’ time
and would like to shorten the time they spend
waiting for their vehicles during servicing,
whilst we improve on the service quality at the
same time. We are educating, encouraging
and enforcing our engineers to learn to “Fix
it Right” (FIR) the first time. We also intend
to expand our service network to enable us
reach most of our customers all over the
country. Our customers should expect Superior
Quality vehicles at competitive price, superior
Aftersales Service support, quicker response to
customer needs, and peace of mind motoring.
What keeps Toyota Ghana in the
competition with the emergence
of Chinese Auto products in the
Ghanaian market?
competition with the emergence
of Chinese Auto products in the
Ghanaian market?
Unlike Fast Moving Consumer Goods
(FMCG), acquiring vehicle requires higher initial investment and lifetime usage cost –
regular fueling and maintenance cost. We
encourage customers not to focus on the
initial vehicle cost but to consider the overall
vehicle lifetime ownership benefits. We
educate customers to consider the vehicle
running expenses, customer/pedestrian safety
built by the manufacturer for the prevention
of accident; the vehicle cabin integrity that
has a link to the level of occupant injury in
the unlikely event of accident; the dealership
Aftersales Service support; the re-sale value
of the vehicle and many others.
Toyota vehicles are well known for quality,
durability and reliability. In addition, Toyota
Ghana provides Superior After Sales service
support that matches well with Toyota Global
standards. In considering the overall benefit
of owning a vehicle, we believe we are
ahead of competition.
(FMCG), acquiring vehicle requires higher initial investment and lifetime usage cost –
regular fueling and maintenance cost. We
encourage customers not to focus on the
initial vehicle cost but to consider the overall
vehicle lifetime ownership benefits. We
educate customers to consider the vehicle
running expenses, customer/pedestrian safety
built by the manufacturer for the prevention
of accident; the vehicle cabin integrity that
has a link to the level of occupant injury in
the unlikely event of accident; the dealership
Aftersales Service support; the re-sale value
of the vehicle and many others.
Toyota vehicles are well known for quality,
durability and reliability. In addition, Toyota
Ghana provides Superior After Sales service
support that matches well with Toyota Global
standards. In considering the overall benefit
of owning a vehicle, we believe we are
ahead of competition.
What areas do the company performs
its Corporate Social Responsibilities
and why?
its Corporate Social Responsibilities
and why?
Our core areas of support are Health,
Education, Road Safety and Environment.
In supporting these areas, we are more
concerned with the impact of our support to
the community and the country as a whole.
We believe in the old saying, – healthy body,
healthy mind. We support the community in
which we operate to have a healthy body.
We find Education to be the building block
of every nation. When people become more
educated and knowledgeable, it benefits
the individual, the society and the country.
Being an automobile company, we find it
appropriate to support road safety activities.
Safety as a whole is one of our major
priorities. The continuity of the environment
in which we operate of prime concern to us.
Education, Road Safety and Environment.
In supporting these areas, we are more
concerned with the impact of our support to
the community and the country as a whole.
We believe in the old saying, – healthy body,
healthy mind. We support the community in
which we operate to have a healthy body.
We find Education to be the building block
of every nation. When people become more
educated and knowledgeable, it benefits
the individual, the society and the country.
Being an automobile company, we find it
appropriate to support road safety activities.
Safety as a whole is one of our major
priorities. The continuity of the environment
in which we operate of prime concern to us.
What are the challenges the company
faced in the last few years?
faced in the last few years?
We noticed that the automobile market
for new vehicles is shrinking over the last few years. This, we attribute to
the depreciation of the cedi against
the dollar in recent times, the current
taxes on vehicles and the slowdown of
economic growth. These are affecting the
total new vehicles imports.
From the side of Aftersales Support,
we have aggressive planned to expand
as much as possible to reach our
customers instead of most of them driving
long distances to access our facilities.
Meanwhile the vehicle population at
most of the targeted areas does not
make it cost effective to establish more
service networks.
The influx of Toyota dealers who have
no authorization from Toyota manufacturer
creates a big maintenance challenge to
us when such users’ vehicles breakdown
and are brought to us for repairs. Some
of the vehicles (if not most), imported by
these Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC)
non-authorized dealers are not meant
for Ghana market. Sometimes there are
fuel incompatibility issues, vehicle body
strength not meant for severe usage
etc. that lead to damage to some major
components. During vehicle breakdown,
we are not able to readily support the
Toyota user/owner adequately, as some
of the vehicle components may not be the
same as the ones Toyota Ghana sells.
Lastly, in case of special service
campaign or vehicle recall that requires a
field fix, we are not able to support such
vehicles imported through an unauthorized
source. Such a situation makes some
customers feel we intentionally do not
want to assist them because they did not purchase from us or we are not well skilled
to address their needs.
for new vehicles is shrinking over the last few years. This, we attribute to
the depreciation of the cedi against
the dollar in recent times, the current
taxes on vehicles and the slowdown of
economic growth. These are affecting the
total new vehicles imports.
From the side of Aftersales Support,
we have aggressive planned to expand
as much as possible to reach our
customers instead of most of them driving
long distances to access our facilities.
Meanwhile the vehicle population at
most of the targeted areas does not
make it cost effective to establish more
service networks.
The influx of Toyota dealers who have
no authorization from Toyota manufacturer
creates a big maintenance challenge to
us when such users’ vehicles breakdown
and are brought to us for repairs. Some
of the vehicles (if not most), imported by
these Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC)
non-authorized dealers are not meant
for Ghana market. Sometimes there are
fuel incompatibility issues, vehicle body
strength not meant for severe usage
etc. that lead to damage to some major
components. During vehicle breakdown,
we are not able to readily support the
Toyota user/owner adequately, as some
of the vehicle components may not be the
same as the ones Toyota Ghana sells.
Lastly, in case of special service
campaign or vehicle recall that requires a
field fix, we are not able to support such
vehicles imported through an unauthorized
source. Such a situation makes some
customers feel we intentionally do not
want to assist them because they did not purchase from us or we are not well skilled
to address their needs.
What is your expectation from the
new government moving forward?
new government moving forward?
We expect the new government to review
the taxes on vehicles. In some cases, we
wish that certain taxes are removed. In
some other cases, we expect reduction of
the tax percentage on some categories
of vehicles.
We expect the government to
purchase from new car dealers who
have authorization from the vehicle
manufacturer. This will be the best
way for the government to get the best
vehicles and the best after sales support.
By doing this, the government will have
the best benefit of procuring vehicles.
the taxes on vehicles. In some cases, we
wish that certain taxes are removed. In
some other cases, we expect reduction of
the tax percentage on some categories
of vehicles.
We expect the government to
purchase from new car dealers who
have authorization from the vehicle
manufacturer. This will be the best
way for the government to get the best
vehicles and the best after sales support.
By doing this, the government will have
the best benefit of procuring vehicles.
How would you rate the
performance of Toyota Ghana in its
last year’s financial statement?
performance of Toyota Ghana in its
last year’s financial statement?
I would say our performance was good
and close to our expectation. We were
prudent in our expenses, improved our
operational efficiency, minimized waste
and most importantly, aggressive to our
sales effort. Despite the market challenges
and general declining sales trend in the
automobile industry, we achieved our set
target at the end of the year.
and close to our expectation. We were
prudent in our expenses, improved our
operational efficiency, minimized waste
and most importantly, aggressive to our
sales effort. Despite the market challenges
and general declining sales trend in the
automobile industry, we achieved our set
target at the end of the year.
Can you share with us the
strategies you have put in place
to increase the confidence of your
customers in your products?
strategies you have put in place
to increase the confidence of your
customers in your products?
Over years of operations, customers
have become aware of the quality of the vehicles we bring to Ghana and the
superior After Sales service support we
provide. Our Brand image is high and
in 2015 Toyota Ghana won the Best
Brand Award at the Ghana Auto Awards.
Customer confidence in our products and
services is already high. All the same, we
are putting in more efforts to increase the
level of customer confidence and attract
more new customers. The successful
regular renewal of our distributorship
agreement with the manufacturer is an
indication of the confidence Toyota Motor
Corporation (TMC), Japan has in us. We
have direct access and support from the
manufacturer. This gives confidence to
our customers.
We believe that taking proper care,
listening to the customers, addressing their
needs and being transparent in all our
activities will build trust and increase the
customer confidence in our products and
services. We have established a number
of measures throughout every Section,
Unit and Department of the company
but key amongst them that deals directly
with the customer voice is the Customer
Satisfaction Department that is mandated
to purposely listen to our customers and
quickly address their needs. Every year
we conduct Customer Satisfaction Survey
and mystery shopping to understand how
customers feel about us.
We have 3 years’ manufacturer’s
warranty that gives customers the comfort
when purchasing new vehicle(s). During
vehicle servicing the EM set-up allows the
customer to see what is being done on
his/her vehicle. We also allow regular tour of our
facility by interested corporate bodies,
institutions and individuals. During
such tours we take advantage to
explain our operational activities to the
customers.
have become aware of the quality of the vehicles we bring to Ghana and the
superior After Sales service support we
provide. Our Brand image is high and
in 2015 Toyota Ghana won the Best
Brand Award at the Ghana Auto Awards.
Customer confidence in our products and
services is already high. All the same, we
are putting in more efforts to increase the
level of customer confidence and attract
more new customers. The successful
regular renewal of our distributorship
agreement with the manufacturer is an
indication of the confidence Toyota Motor
Corporation (TMC), Japan has in us. We
have direct access and support from the
manufacturer. This gives confidence to
our customers.
We believe that taking proper care,
listening to the customers, addressing their
needs and being transparent in all our
activities will build trust and increase the
customer confidence in our products and
services. We have established a number
of measures throughout every Section,
Unit and Department of the company
but key amongst them that deals directly
with the customer voice is the Customer
Satisfaction Department that is mandated
to purposely listen to our customers and
quickly address their needs. Every year
we conduct Customer Satisfaction Survey
and mystery shopping to understand how
customers feel about us.
We have 3 years’ manufacturer’s
warranty that gives customers the comfort
when purchasing new vehicle(s). During
vehicle servicing the EM set-up allows the
customer to see what is being done on
his/her vehicle. We also allow regular tour of our
facility by interested corporate bodies,
institutions and individuals. During
such tours we take advantage to
explain our operational activities to the
customers.
What legacy has Toyota left in the
Ghanaian auto market since its
inception?
Ghanaian auto market since its
inception?
We have once become the No. 1
company in Ghana by GIPC award of
Ghana Club 100. We have consistently
been in the top 100 companies of
Ghana Club 100 ranking. In the past,
we consistently won the Chartered
Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG)
award as the Auto Firm of the year.
After a while of continuous years of
winning the award, we were elevated
to the Hall of Fame position. We
have retained this position for eight
consecutive years.
As a company that “Knows the Way,
Lead the Way” we have pioneered a
number of innovative activities in the
industry. We were the first to introduce
Saturday operations to the new
dealership auto market. This provides
convenience to a lot of customers who
are not able to contact us during the
weekdays.
We introduced the Toyota User
Conference to gather owners and users
of Toyota vehicles and update them of
current trends in the auto market, Toyota Ghana’ strategic plans and goal and
provide all other information we find
relevant to the customers. We give these
our cherished customers the opportunity
to express their concerns to us. Such
feedback goes a long way to help us
improve upon our operations for the
benefit of the customers.
We introduced the Express
Maintenance (EM) Service. Through
a well coordinated effort of service
reception, the spare parts and the
workshop team, we are able to do
periodic maintenance within 60 minutes.
Whereas previously only one technician
works on the customer vehicle, in the
case of EM we have a minimum of three
(3) well trained technicians that work on
a customer vehicle at any particular time.
Since its introduction, we have realized a much higher improvement in service
quality. At the moment, all our workshops
all over Ghana conduct the Express
Maintenance Service.
company in Ghana by GIPC award of
Ghana Club 100. We have consistently
been in the top 100 companies of
Ghana Club 100 ranking. In the past,
we consistently won the Chartered
Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG)
award as the Auto Firm of the year.
After a while of continuous years of
winning the award, we were elevated
to the Hall of Fame position. We
have retained this position for eight
consecutive years.
As a company that “Knows the Way,
Lead the Way” we have pioneered a
number of innovative activities in the
industry. We were the first to introduce
Saturday operations to the new
dealership auto market. This provides
convenience to a lot of customers who
are not able to contact us during the
weekdays.
We introduced the Toyota User
Conference to gather owners and users
of Toyota vehicles and update them of
current trends in the auto market, Toyota Ghana’ strategic plans and goal and
provide all other information we find
relevant to the customers. We give these
our cherished customers the opportunity
to express their concerns to us. Such
feedback goes a long way to help us
improve upon our operations for the
benefit of the customers.
We introduced the Express
Maintenance (EM) Service. Through
a well coordinated effort of service
reception, the spare parts and the
workshop team, we are able to do
periodic maintenance within 60 minutes.
Whereas previously only one technician
works on the customer vehicle, in the
case of EM we have a minimum of three
(3) well trained technicians that work on
a customer vehicle at any particular time.
Since its introduction, we have realized a much higher improvement in service
quality. At the moment, all our workshops
all over Ghana conduct the Express
Maintenance Service.
Apart from the auto sector is Toyota
investing in other sectors of the
Ghanaian economy?
investing in other sectors of the
Ghanaian economy?
No. Over the years, we have been
focusing our attention in the development
and expansion of Toyota operations
in Ghana. We believe there are a lot
more to do in the auto market to excite
our customers and let them have peace
of mind motoring. All the same, as
a way of supporting the community
where we operate, we invest through
our CSR activities in the area of
Health, Education, Road Safety and the
Environment.
focusing our attention in the development
and expansion of Toyota operations
in Ghana. We believe there are a lot
more to do in the auto market to excite
our customers and let them have peace
of mind motoring. All the same, as
a way of supporting the community
where we operate, we invest through
our CSR activities in the area of
Health, Education, Road Safety and the
Environment.
“
- Most Read
- Most Viewed
Photos