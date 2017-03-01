Interview with Dr. Eric Dako, Executive Director of Toyota Ghana Co. Ltd.

“

” A FRONTIER OF

AUTOMOBILE

INDUSTRY

Dr. Eric Dako led the Toyota Ghana Co. Ltd. to achieve the highest vehicles sales record ever. He has 15 years

of work experience in the auto industry. He also has experience in marketing, sales, after sales and logistics. ”

Toyota has made a footprint in

the Ghanaian auto market, what

inspired this success?

First of all, I would like to commend all of

our staffs for having the understanding of

what Toyota Ghana stands for, our vision,

mission, values and culture; and have

shown commitment to our operations.

Toyota Ghana has some guiding

principles that have helped us make a

footprint in the Ghana auto market. We

pride ourselves in “customer first/lifetime

customer” principle. In this respect, our

ultimate goal is to be the most customer

focused and environmentally friendly automobile company in Ghana. We put

our customers first in all our activities. We

make sure customers receive the highest

satisfaction and get the best vehicle life

experience. To delight our customers, we

conduct continuous improvement and

personal efficiency activities well known to

us as KAIZEN. In all our interactions with

our customers, we exhibit transparency, care

and high level of skills to win customer trust.

We also believe Human Resource is

the most valuable asset of the company,

so we constantly train and develop

the skills of our staff. Lastly, one of our

guiding principle is “Respect for People”. We show respect to all employees,

customers and people we come in

contact with. All these put together have

helped us achieve significant footprints to

the auto market.

Here are some of the important

questions answered by Dr. Eric Dako, to

our team member:

What should we expect from

the company this year in terms

of bringing innovation into the

market?

It is our practice to “Know the Way, Lead

the Way” in the auto market. Creativity and innovation have been

our hallmark. Every year, we introduce

something special to the market to match

up with the technological trend and

competition. Last year, we introduced the

New Generation Hilux and the Fortuner

with the slogan “Comfortably Tough”. These

new models are designed to be extremely

tough to withstand much harsher terrain,

yet so comfortable to drive. This is achieved

through a sophisticated technological design

to minimize the transfer of the harshness of

the road and outside noise into the cabin of

the vehicle.

To improve our spare-parts supply and

services to our workshops and customers,

we introduced the barcode readers. This has

significantly improved our service delivery of

spare parts.

This year, we will have model modification

and model changes to some of our vehicles.

These are expected to put us ahead of the

competition.

We are also strengthening our Aftersales

Service by equipping our staff with the requisite

skills to work satisfactorily within the shortest

possible time. We value our customers’ time

and would like to shorten the time they spend

waiting for their vehicles during servicing,

whilst we improve on the service quality at the

same time. We are educating, encouraging

and enforcing our engineers to learn to “Fix

it Right” (FIR) the first time. We also intend

to expand our service network to enable us

reach most of our customers all over the

country. Our customers should expect Superior

Quality vehicles at competitive price, superior

Aftersales Service support, quicker response to

customer needs, and peace of mind motoring.

What keeps Toyota Ghana in the

competition with the emergence

of Chinese Auto products in the

Ghanaian market?

Unlike Fast Moving Consumer Goods

(FMCG), acquiring vehicle requires higher initial investment and lifetime usage cost –

regular fueling and maintenance cost. We

encourage customers not to focus on the

initial vehicle cost but to consider the overall

vehicle lifetime ownership benefits. We

educate customers to consider the vehicle

running expenses, customer/pedestrian safety

built by the manufacturer for the prevention

of accident; the vehicle cabin integrity that

has a link to the level of occupant injury in

the unlikely event of accident; the dealership

Aftersales Service support; the re-sale value

of the vehicle and many others.

Toyota vehicles are well known for quality,

durability and reliability. In addition, Toyota

Ghana provides Superior After Sales service

support that matches well with Toyota Global

standards. In considering the overall benefit

of owning a vehicle, we believe we are

ahead of competition.

What areas do the company performs

its Corporate Social Responsibilities

and why?

Our core areas of support are Health,

Education, Road Safety and Environment.

In supporting these areas, we are more

concerned with the impact of our support to

the community and the country as a whole.

We believe in the old saying, – healthy body,

healthy mind. We support the community in

which we operate to have a healthy body.

We find Education to be the building block

of every nation. When people become more

educated and knowledgeable, it benefits

the individual, the society and the country.

Being an automobile company, we find it

appropriate to support road safety activities.

Safety as a whole is one of our major

priorities. The continuity of the environment

in which we operate of prime concern to us.

What are the challenges the company

faced in the last few years?

We noticed that the automobile market

for new vehicles is shrinking over the last few years. This, we attribute to

the depreciation of the cedi against

the dollar in recent times, the current

taxes on vehicles and the slowdown of

economic growth. These are affecting the

total new vehicles imports.

From the side of Aftersales Support,

we have aggressive planned to expand

as much as possible to reach our

customers instead of most of them driving

long distances to access our facilities.

Meanwhile the vehicle population at

most of the targeted areas does not

make it cost effective to establish more

service networks.

The influx of Toyota dealers who have

no authorization from Toyota manufacturer

creates a big maintenance challenge to

us when such users’ vehicles breakdown

and are brought to us for repairs. Some

of the vehicles (if not most), imported by

these Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC)

non-authorized dealers are not meant

for Ghana market. Sometimes there are

fuel incompatibility issues, vehicle body

strength not meant for severe usage

etc. that lead to damage to some major

components. During vehicle breakdown,

we are not able to readily support the

Toyota user/owner adequately, as some

of the vehicle components may not be the

same as the ones Toyota Ghana sells.

Lastly, in case of special service

campaign or vehicle recall that requires a

field fix, we are not able to support such

vehicles imported through an unauthorized

source. Such a situation makes some

customers feel we intentionally do not

want to assist them because they did not purchase from us or we are not well skilled

to address their needs.

What is your expectation from the

new government moving forward?

We expect the new government to review

the taxes on vehicles. In some cases, we

wish that certain taxes are removed. In

some other cases, we expect reduction of

the tax percentage on some categories

of vehicles.

We expect the government to

purchase from new car dealers who

have authorization from the vehicle

manufacturer. This will be the best

way for the government to get the best

vehicles and the best after sales support.

By doing this, the government will have

the best benefit of procuring vehicles.

How would you rate the

performance of Toyota Ghana in its

last year’s financial statement?

I would say our performance was good

and close to our expectation. We were

prudent in our expenses, improved our

operational efficiency, minimized waste

and most importantly, aggressive to our

sales effort. Despite the market challenges

and general declining sales trend in the

automobile industry, we achieved our set

target at the end of the year.

Can you share with us the

strategies you have put in place

to increase the confidence of your

customers in your products?

Over years of operations, customers

have become aware of the quality of the vehicles we bring to Ghana and the

superior After Sales service support we

provide. Our Brand image is high and

in 2015 Toyota Ghana won the Best

Brand Award at the Ghana Auto Awards.

Customer confidence in our products and

services is already high. All the same, we

are putting in more efforts to increase the

level of customer confidence and attract

more new customers. The successful

regular renewal of our distributorship

agreement with the manufacturer is an

indication of the confidence Toyota Motor

Corporation (TMC), Japan has in us. We

have direct access and support from the

manufacturer. This gives confidence to

our customers.

We believe that taking proper care,

listening to the customers, addressing their

needs and being transparent in all our

activities will build trust and increase the

customer confidence in our products and

services. We have established a number

of measures throughout every Section,

Unit and Department of the company

but key amongst them that deals directly

with the customer voice is the Customer

Satisfaction Department that is mandated

to purposely listen to our customers and

quickly address their needs. Every year

we conduct Customer Satisfaction Survey

and mystery shopping to understand how

customers feel about us.

We have 3 years’ manufacturer’s

warranty that gives customers the comfort

when purchasing new vehicle(s). During

vehicle servicing the EM set-up allows the

customer to see what is being done on

his/her vehicle. We also allow regular tour of our

facility by interested corporate bodies,

institutions and individuals. During

such tours we take advantage to

explain our operational activities to the

customers.

What legacy has Toyota left in the

Ghanaian auto market since its

inception?

We have once become the No. 1

company in Ghana by GIPC award of

Ghana Club 100. We have consistently

been in the top 100 companies of

Ghana Club 100 ranking. In the past,

we consistently won the Chartered

Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG)

award as the Auto Firm of the year.

After a while of continuous years of

winning the award, we were elevated

to the Hall of Fame position. We

have retained this position for eight

consecutive years.

As a company that “Knows the Way,

Lead the Way” we have pioneered a

number of innovative activities in the

industry. We were the first to introduce

Saturday operations to the new

dealership auto market. This provides

convenience to a lot of customers who

are not able to contact us during the

weekdays.

We introduced the Toyota User

Conference to gather owners and users

of Toyota vehicles and update them of

current trends in the auto market, Toyota Ghana’ strategic plans and goal and

provide all other information we find

relevant to the customers. We give these

our cherished customers the opportunity

to express their concerns to us. Such

feedback goes a long way to help us

improve upon our operations for the

benefit of the customers.

We introduced the Express

Maintenance (EM) Service. Through

a well coordinated effort of service

reception, the spare parts and the

workshop team, we are able to do

periodic maintenance within 60 minutes.

Whereas previously only one technician

works on the customer vehicle, in the

case of EM we have a minimum of three

(3) well trained technicians that work on

a customer vehicle at any particular time.

Since its introduction, we have realized a much higher improvement in service

quality. At the moment, all our workshops

all over Ghana conduct the Express

Maintenance Service.

Apart from the auto sector is Toyota

investing in other sectors of the

Ghanaian economy?

No. Over the years, we have been

focusing our attention in the development

and expansion of Toyota operations

in Ghana. We believe there are a lot

more to do in the auto market to excite

our customers and let them have peace

of mind motoring. All the same, as

a way of supporting the community

where we operate, we invest through

our CSR activities in the area of

Health, Education, Road Safety and the

Environment.

“