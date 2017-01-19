Egypt Conservation Project to restore hundreds of coffins

January 19, 2017

Egypt will restore hundreds of coffins dating back thousand of years to the time of the pharaohs, which were once a cornerstone of the country’s tourism sector. This is part of an American-Egyptian project to preserve and document one of the world’s oldest civilisation, according to reports.

The preservation effort to restore more than 600 wooden coffins that are currently stored at the

Egyptian Museum in Cairo, will be funded by a United States grant.

Commenting on the development, the head of the museum’s restoration department, Moamen Othman said, “There has been no other project like this worldwide, with this number of coffins being documented or restored.”