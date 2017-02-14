Ekkula Tourism Awards arrives to ‘Celebrate Uganda’
- February 14, 2017
The Ekkula Tourism Awards were held on February 10, 2017 at Hotel Africana in Kampala with the leitmotif to ‘Celebrate Uganda’.
The annual Ekkula words- (Ekkula a Ugandan word that means ‘treasure’), coalesced the who’s who of the Ugandan Tourism Industry. The event was also attended by the Prime Minister of
Uganda, Ruhukana Rugunda, which indicated the government’s backing towards the tourism industry.
The Busoga Tourism Initiative won the award in the category of ‘the most active tourism cluster in the country’ consequently for the second time.
- Most Read
- Most Viewed
-
ICC is Africa’s ‘most credible court of last resort’ says Kofi Annan
-
Kenya to get military equipment of $418 million from The United States, to fight against Al Shabaab
-
The Ivorian Government Banned Sachet Alcohol as a Step to finish alcoholism
-
From Rwf30, 000, Muneza has built a multi-million business empire