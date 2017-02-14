Ekkula Tourism Awards arrives to ‘Celebrate Uganda’

February 14, 2017

The Ekkula Tourism Awards were held on February 10, 2017 at Hotel Africana in Kampala with the leitmotif to ‘Celebrate Uganda’.

The annual Ekkula words- (Ekkula a Ugandan word that means ‘treasure’), coalesced the who’s who of the Ugandan Tourism Industry. The event was also attended by the Prime Minister of

Uganda, Ruhukana Rugunda, which indicated the government’s backing towards the tourism industry.

The Busoga Tourism Initiative won the award in the category of ‘the most active tourism cluster in the country’ consequently for the second time.