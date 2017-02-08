Embrace ‘Digital Civility’, Microsoft on Int’l Safer Internet Day

February 8, 2017

As the world celebrated the International Safer Internet Day on February 7, 2017, American Multinational Company Microsoft urged the users to embrace ‘Digital Civility’ and reiterated its commitment to promote safer and more responsible use of technology worldwide.

Angela Schaerer, Teacher Engagement Lead for Microsoft South Africa while reiterating this sentiment said, “Embracing “digital civility” will give us an opportunity for a “digital reset” – a time to take stock of online habits and practices to ensure we’re putting our best digital foot forward and in doing so it will make it easier to establish and help foster safe as well as inclusive interactions online.”