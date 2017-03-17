Emotional state after childberth

“This is how we take the fear of birth: by honoring and embracing all the many possible variations that birth encompasses. In this way, every birth is a natural birth. Each of us is part of nature, not separate from it, and nature is always stunning in its variety. Your birth, then, is part of the natural world, however it unfolds.”– Lauralyn Curtis

Emotional health is a state of a human being. When a person feels happy and content, he has the ability to monitor the situations of stress, understand the worth of relationships, and comprehend the joyful experiences of life. Motherhood is a dynamic life changing and exciting experience for a woman. Mothers feel overwhelmed by coming across the physical, hormonal and emotional changes in their body during this period. They get to learn new skills and tasks of motherhood. These changes starts with baby blues to postpartum depression.Following are the challenges new mom has to face after pregnancy:

Baby Blues

The term “baby blues” is sometimes used as a synonym for postpartum depression. Baby blue is a transitory period of mood swings, sadness and anxiety which occurs in some women after delivery and generally firms within a week. The reasons for baby blues can be hormonal changes, sleep deprivation, tiredness,anxiety and emotional distress. Due to hormonal changes in their body after delivery, these symptoms tend to sustain for a few days. If due to any reason, these symptoms resist longer than a few days, then situation of postnatal depression can occur. In order to overcome these baby blues, proper rest, support, love and affection, sense of understanding is needed among the new mothers. Following are more tips to overcome from it:

Dance with your baby:Dancing is a good exercise for everyone. You can attract your baby’s attention through dancing. This exercise is a great stressbuster as it excretes feel-good hormones in your body. In situations when your baby is not in a good mood, crying or upset with something, dancing can be a good distraction for him. In situations when the baby is in a playful mood, you can swirl him around as well, it will not only make your baby feel more enjoyable but benefits you as it tones up your arms as well.

Hustle out the visitors:Bonding is easier when the environment of your home is peaceful and calm. Try to delay your family friends and visitor’s meeting for a few days and focus on creating a good bonding with your baby. This will help you to get fully relaxed.

Make a Special Code with Your Baby:Add few things in your daily routine related to your baby like doing patting after every feed, rocking time in the evening or likewise. Once you start doing these in a routine, your baby will start responding to them and look forward to expect those established routines from you.

Attachment problems

Few new mothers feel very detached with their new born baby after delivery. They expect instant bonding and connection with their baby. This problem can create guilt and disappointment feelings in the mind of the mother. Mothers should understand the fact that it takes a few days or even few weeks to make a bond or connection with their baby. Normally with the help of the doctor’s suggestion and support, the bond can be established within a few days. “Bonding with a new baby isn’t always an instant process. The more you touch, hold and get to know your baby, the more your love will gradually grow,” says Bounty Expert, Consultant Obstetrician Richard Smith. Bonding is referred to as the intense attachment that a mother develops with her baby. With the help of this feeling only, a mother would be able to shower him with love and affection. Everyday caregiving helps in nurturing the parent-child bond.

Anxiety

In case of a few new moms, “the joy of motherhood” comes with its share of stress and anxiety and life-changing events. But too much of anxiousness may affect the ability of a mother in physical and emotional ways. This anxiety may lead to low self- confidence and a belief that you are not a good mother. “I felt unable to do anything properly. I was constantly stressed whether the baby was getting enough sleep. I would hardly ever leave the house. I was so worried that he wouldn’t sleep properly if we were out or it would create problems the next day. I felt unable to relax and switch off even though I was exhausted,” – this is the common story of every new mother.

Mother of a 6-month-old

If you choose to follow the path of meditation, you are likely to encounter what are sometimes referred to as “karmic knots”- the physical and emotional traumas that you have accumulated throughout your pregnancy. For instance, when you sit in meditation for a lengthy period, physical tensions in your body caused by stress or pain may manifest as a stabbing pain between the shoulder blades, an aching neck, or throbbing legs. Further this process may prove to be a healer for your distress behavior.

Add on beautiful moments

There are lots of beautiful moments that come around after you first meet your baby. His last babbling before he starts speaking words, his last feeding time before weaning, his cute habits, his last crawling stage before exclusive walking – all such things are the nice moments which can be captured for a long-lasting effect.

Mood swings

From the day a woman conceives till the time of delivery, she faces a number of mood swings where one juggles with ideas, moodiness, irritability or crabbiness. Pregnancy period can bring a roller coaster ride of emotions for a woman. There are several ways to take care of yourself if you are suffering from “mood swings.”

Spend a good quality time with your partner and discuss your anxiety. A trusted friend or relative can also offer a sympathetic ear as well as hands-on help with the baby or housework.

If you can write something, start penning down your views and thoughts on a diary daily.

Maintain a proper balanced diet. After having a baby, eating habits may suffer. Lack of proper food may lead to mood swings. Take care of your diet.

Breastfeeding

As per the doctor’s opinion, Breastfeeding is very important stage of life for a mother. It is the first step to make beautiful connection with a child. But, it does not mean that every women who becomes a mother must breastfeed his/her child. It depends upon the mother’s body changes that came across during pregnancy. Few ladies cannot involve in the breastfeeding stage due to lack of hormones in their body. They go with other options to feed their babies such as feeding with the help of bottles.

Need to refuel your romance

A mother should realize that her spouse is doing his very best he can for her and their baby. While nurturing her child, she sometimes sidelines her husband due to which the relationship between them hampers in long run. A mother should spend some quality time with her spouse in order to reignite the relationship. She can discuss the things bothering him and ask for his assistance in daily chores. This will nurture the married relationship in a fruitful manner. Hence, along with taking care of your baby, take care of yourself and your other relationships.