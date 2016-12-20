Evelyn Njambi Thungu of Kenya makes to the Top 5 at 2016 Miss World Contest

December 20, 2016

Evelyn Njambi Thungu of Kenya made very close to being crowned Miss World as she made the Top 5 list along with fellow competitors from Puerto Rico, Indonesia, the Dominican Republic and Phillipines. The only African who had joined Miss Kenya in the Top 20 list was Miss Ghana. She was dropped out as the list came down to 11. Evelyn looked stunning in a red, long dress at the close of the contest.