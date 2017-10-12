Food processing a significant contributor to the nation’s economy

October 12, 2017

Food processing & packaging

Food processing and packaging is one of the lucrative and an easy sectors to venture into. At present, due to the global population rapidly surging up, the demand for finished food products has increased abruptly. It is an imperative growth driving industry, which subsequently contributes to the overall economic development.

Are you exploring a rewarding business opportunity in Africa? Establishing your own small to medium scale food processing and packaging plant in Africa would generate a huge influx of remunerative opportunities as the local demand for finished food products is prodigiously high and perpetual. This venture will serve the dual purpose as it will not only help in catering to the local demand, but the finished food products could also be exported to other neighboring African countries. Some of the promising elements of this industry could be fruit juice making, pulp extracting, cashew nut processing, and ketchup making.

