Former MTN Nigeria CFO joins Terragon Group’s Board of Directors

November 1, 2017

The Board of Directors of Terragon Group recently announced the appointment of Andrew Bing, former Chief Financial Officer of MTN Nigeria, as an independent non-executive director (NED) at the last board meeting which was held in London.

This appointment comes against the backdrop of the company’s recent transition into a data and marketing technology business, its pan-African expansion plans as well as its need for practical and extensive experience to successfully scale across some of the largest markets on the continent.

In a statement, Elo Umeh, Managing Director, Terragon Group, said “We are honoured and humbled to have Mr. Andrew Bing accept to join our Board of Directors. We welcome his wealth of experience and look forward to his contributions which will definitely strengthen the governance and oversight functions of the Board”.

Currently an active member of the Institute of Directors IOD – UK, Bing is an independent NED on other Boards one of which is Extra Care, a company based in Northern Ireland. He is a Telecommunications professional with a well-rounded profile in financial, business development and strategic planning having worked for 19+ years within the MTN Group, 8 of those years as CFO of MTN Nigeria.

Acknowledged as an energetic, thorough and committed executive focused on delivering value in the toughest and most challenging of working environments, Bing led the expansion of MTN across several African countries. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant CA (SA), a recipient of 4 international awards for finance funding deals for MTN Nigeria and was previously a Non-Executive Director on the Board of MTN Nigeria Foundation.

Bing joins an existing board chaired by Nneka Nwobi, Head – B1 Strategic Partnership Africa, SAP and Executive Coach.

Source APO