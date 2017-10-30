Free Broadcast Quality Video – Siemens Ethiopia Technology Day: In Ethiopia. For Ethiopia

October 30, 2017

Ethiopia, a regional powerhouse with much demand for efficient and sustainable infrastructure. Siemens is in Ethiopia to provide infrastructure solutions that will help grow Ethiopia’s economy and sustainably uplift its society.

On the 25th of October 2017, Siemens hosted customers and partners at a Technology Day at the Sheraton Hotel in Addis Ababa. The aim was to showcase their portfolio and technologies that are relevant for Ethiopia and East Africa’s growth and transformation plans.

The company is in the process of setting up and expanding its East Africa footprint and is making Ethiopia the Headquarters of their East Africa Hub.

“We have a solid foundation to build on, but we have a lot of work to do. If we work together and pay closer attention to our customers and partners in development, there is no reason why Ethiopia cannot succeed.” – Sabine Dall’Omo, Siemens CEO Southern and Eastern Africa.

