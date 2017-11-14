Future of Africa with Agriculture, Education and Healthcare

November 14, 2017

The Indo-African Chamber of Commerce & Industry is a non-profit institute & industry managed organization. Indo-African Chamber of Commerce and Industries since its inception in 1985 has manifested its success in leaps and bounds. It is a major link for the promotion of trade and commerce between the 2 continents. A gateway to the African countries the chamber provided an active forum to Indian business community. It has continually played crucial role to ascertain newer business sectors and opportunities to augment trade and investment. A galaxy of Indian business entity associates them with the chamber. In its effort to promote, widen and develop the trade and business relations between India and Africa the chamber has reached every extent of activity. It has also aggressively worked towards strengthening the socio-economic relations and fraternity bond between India and Africa.

To promote, develop and extend commerce, trade and industry between India & African countries.

Assist in setting up joint ventures in india and the African countries in collaboration with

individuals, firms, copanies and corporations of Indian and African Nationality or Origin.

Project the commercial interests of all persons and companies engaged

in reciprocal commercial between India and the African countries.

To make representations to the government and industry between India and The African countries.

Accelerate trade and commerce between India and Africa

Portray Image India

Spring board for emerging business activities

Help and information desk for business community in both the countries

Promotion of skill India, Digital India & Make in India

The Chamber is a pivotal player in exploring the possibilities of business opportunities

between India & Africa since last 3 decades.

ABOUT THE EVENT, ‘I For Afrika’

The vision of the Chamber is…….

“Make Africa Your Partner….”

“I for Afrika” is an another such initiative by Indo-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry Strengthening business partnership with focus on sectors and of high priority; enhancing capacity building initiatives and resources mobilization programs; thereby acting as a facilitator for exchange of business, cultural and tourism between India and Africa since last 9 years in a row. This year’s theme is ‘Future of Africa with World class Agriculture, Healthcare & Education system’

It gives a NETWORKING PLATFORM…..To achieve your goals, forge new Partnerships, expand your business, and ultimately make it a success…..

An Event which will bring together business representatives and Govt. Officials entrepreneur and Investors, design makers & managers both from India & Africa. An opportunity to meet and interact with

African Business Delegates.

THE MAIN OBJECT OF THE EVENT IS…..

To Target new business opportunities

A networking platform for B2B Meetings

To showcase the Indian Capabilities & Skill Development

To establish business links with more than 40 African countries.

To plan strategy which in turn assist Indian Businessman to increase India’s share in Africa.

To increase india’s share in aAfrica as compared to other countries.