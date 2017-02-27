Google, Microsoft come together to fight piracy

February 27, 2017

American multinational technology companies Google and Microsoft have pledged to come together to fight piracy in the United Kingdom. The decision came after holding extensive deliberations with the UK Government, record labels and film studios.

Jo Johnson, UK Minister of State for universities, science, research and innovation, said in a press release, “Consumers are increasingly heading online for music, films, e-books, and a wide variety of other content. It is essential that they are presented with links to legitimate websites and services, not provided with links to pirate sites.

The code was agreed on February 9, and will come into force immediately.