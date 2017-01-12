INDIA-AFRICA Business Partnership Forum

January 12, 2017

BACKGROUND

Over last decade, the India-Africa relationship has witnessed a strong revival and has come to be characterized more on the terms of economic diplomacy and mutual support towards each other at global level. Moreover, both the regions face similar development challenges and

have a lot to benet from forward looking bilateral and multilateral agreements in areas of comparative advantage. India and African countries through constructive cooperation can not only change their fortune but also play a much enhanced role in the future global governance and geo economic order.

Under such optimistic state of affairs we are happy to inform you that ICC would be organizing “India

–Africa Business Partnership Forum” in hotel The Ashoka, New Delhi on 2nd day of March 2017.

Much of the vigour of the current India-Africa trade and investment relationship can be attributed to the steps taken by the Government of India, and the initiatives taken by the Indian private sector. The same has been equally reciprocated by African nations.

This Forum is closely aligned with Indian and African “development goals” and “international aspirations.” The aim of India-Africa Business Forum in Delhi is to set substantially higher and ambitious targets for development partnership between the two sides but also at making it “more effective” drawing upon the experience over the past decade.

This multi-pronged target of increasing trade, investment and developmental activities requires a sustained and concentrated effort. The effort from ICC will keep up the momentum and keep the Africa agenda on the forefront of Indian investors and exporters. The growing India-Africa economic exchanges bear testimony to the tangible benets that would accrued from the high prole engagements at the forum.

Under the aegis of the Indian Chamber of Commerce with support of Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) will be organizing its maiden “India- Africa Business Partnership Summit” on 2nd day of March 2017 at Hotel Ashok, New Delhi.

The conference will bring together ministers, bureaucrats, corporate leaders, academics, NGOs and media professionals from India and abroad, to deliberate on the myriad aspects of India’s policy which includes issues like trade and investments, defense and security, blue economy and soft power diplomacy, to name a few, with regard to island nations of the Indian Ocean. This calls for effective deliberations to review policy and institutional framework for enhancing regional trade and investment climate.

Invited Chief Guest:

Hon`ble Minister of State of External Affairs (Govt. of India)

Invited Key Speakers:

The Dean of African Nations in India

Ambassadors / High commissioners of African Nations

CEO & MD’s of reputed Corporate & PSU’s

Summit Tracks

Increasing outreach of information on Indian enterprise in the identied sectors to

Increasing interaction between the Indian Industry and Africa to address specic

Discussing possibilities for Indian participation on long term

Analysis of the inuence of programs related to capacity building initiatives by India , which will help African industry to move up the value chain, including resource

Building upon the momentum gathered with the launch of the “India Africa Forum Summit” and taking ahead the actionable agenda put forward during the

Key Topics

Bilateral Trade

Show casing the opportunities available in various African territories.

Target Audience

Investment Promotion Agency

Hospitality Marketing & Communication Industry

Indian Enterprises.

Trade and Industry: – Telecommunication, Infrastructure, Manufacturing and Pharmaceuticals.

Civil Aviation Business Airline Transport, Cargo

Stake holders of sectors like Oil and gas, agriculture, energy, petroleum, development of smart grids, food processing, IT, telecom, low-cost housing (infrastructure), diagnostics and healthcare and renewable energy among a whole host of other areas.

