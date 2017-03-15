Indian Government to host exhibition of Timbuktu’s manuscripts

March 15, 2017

Timbuktu, a place that finds mention in tales and narratives, a place that not many people know actually exists, is set to be showcased in India.

The Government of India will host an exhibition on Timbuktu’s ancient manuscripts dated between late 13th and early 20th centuries. The exhibition, titled “When Taj Mahal meets Timbuktu”, will have on display the manuscripts, covering a range of subjects – spiritualism, art, medicine, philosophy, science, governance and jurisprudence as well invaluable old copies of the Quran.

The ancient city in West African nation Mali once thrived as a trading hub and a centre of learning, was destroyed by the of jihadist organisation Ansar Dine, an affiliate of al Qaeda, which had overtaken the ancient city in 2012.

Timbuktu, which is now a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage site, played an important role in the spread of Islam in Africa.

According to the officials of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi has provided assistance of $0.5 million to the efforts to reconstruct the monuments.