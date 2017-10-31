Interactive Session on “New Tunisia: An Emerging Democracy in an Age of Challenges and Global Threats”

October 31, 2017

New Delhi, India- Monday, 30th October, 2017

Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) organized an interactive session on “New Tunisia: An Emerging Democracy in an Age of Challenges and Global Threats” with His Excellency Mr. Khemaies Jhinaoui, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tunisia at Sapru House, New Delhi.

Mayank-from-The-Times-of-Africa-asking-a-question-to-H.E.-Mr.-Jhinaoui

This interactive session was attended by the distinguished guests from different economic sectors of India. The guests were both from public as well as the private sectors. Various corporate houses and interested investors from India were also present at the session.

H.E-Mr.-Jhinaoui-delivering-the-lecture.

The sole objective behind this session was to give an insight of Tunisia as a growing and emerging economy from the terror attacks and the economic turmoil. H.E Mr. Jhinaoui gave insights through his lecture, which focused primarily on various rewarding sectors of Tunisia and the investment and business opportunities, waiting to be explored in these sectors.

TOA-team-greeting-H.E-Mr.-Jhinaoui

The session was followed by the questions and answers round where H.E. Mr. Jhinaoui answered the questions asked by the guests and High Tea where the guests interacted with each other.