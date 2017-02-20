Internet Solutions ties up with Accuris to launch pan-African WiFi network

February 20, 2017

The pan-African telecommunications provider Internet Solutions has joined hands with Dublin-based Accuris Networks Limited to launch a pan-African WiFi network.

In a joint statement issued the companies explained that Internet Solutions’ various independent WiFi networks are now consolidated using the Accuris WiFi server to enable “a carrier-grade, homogenous network accessible anywhere with single sign-on”.

“This creates a pan-African WiFi fabric for ‘Internet of Things’ applications demanding a consistent, low-cost, IP access network,” read the statement.

“The decision to partner with Accuris Networks for this project was an easy one, given the company’s history and expertise as a trusted provider of cloud-based security, identity, and access management for carrier Wi-Fi networks,” said Kervin Pillay, Chief Technology Officer at Internet Solutions.

He added, “Like individual consumers, our business users expect always-available connectivity that is fast, affordable and seamless. In other words, connectivity in Africa that is as reliable as connectivity wherever else their customers are located. Installing the Accuris WiFi Server is part of an ongoing process of upgrading our infrastructure, services and technology to deliver on this promise.”

“Internet Solutions is a provider of choice, delivering IP connectivity to one of the world’s fastest growing markets,” said Jeff Brown, Chief Executive Officer at Accuris. “Accuris is pleased to provide Internet Solutions a powerful yet cost-effective carrier-grade platform to meet the demands of a growing subscriber base.”