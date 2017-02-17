Interview with Mr. Stephen Bismark Amponsah, Executive Director of National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI), Accra.

“

” Educating Youth, Transforming Economy ”

What are the key operations of the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI?)

According to Act 351 of 1970, NVTI is “To coordinate at the national level all aspect of vocational training including apprenticeship “. By this mandate, NVTI undertakes a 4-year young professional training in the 34 vocational training institutes across the country. NVTI has the mandate to train job seekers for all sectors of the economy. NVTI give skills to people of over 50 years who are desirous to change their occupations. NVTI manages the Informal Apprenticeship in Ghana. NVTI accredits all private vocational training institutions in Ghana. NVTI sets standard, test and certifies all candidates of both the school based and workshop based apprenticeship in Ghana. NVTI provides re – training for workers in industry for all sectors of the economy. NVTI undertakes manpower study at the skilled worker level of the country.

It is said that every country’s development depends on how it trains its youth on technical and vocational areas. How has NVTI helped Ghana in achieving this?

Since its establishment in 1970, NVTI has been the leading institution in preparing the youth for employment to meet the shop floor artisanal requirement of industry and also for self-employment.

How has NVTI helped in reducing the unemployment challenges facing Ghana through its technical training to the youth?

NVTI has been in the business of providing employable skills to the unemployed youth and has yielded fantastic results over the years. For the Young Professionals Training alone, the Institute graduate 4,050 annually with an employability rate of 53 – 56%

How relevant is NVTI where the government has converted all the 10 polytechnics into technical universities?

NVTI is as relevant today as when it was established 47 years ago in 1970. Industries all over the world will continue to require shop floor workers whose competence should be un-parallel. Such highly skilled groups of workers are mostly products from a relevant vocational system. Industry graduates from universities, have their role as engineers, whereas polytechnic graduates who are classified as technicians as well have their role so is the crafts persons. Vocational Training’s role is ever crucial but should be equip to match the sophistication of industry.

Will NVTI also upgrade into a tertiary institutions one day and award diplomas and degrees?

NVTI may not turn into a diploma awarding institution but will strengthen its lifelong professional development opportunities so that graduates who may want to continue their training after years of work can easily move on. However some of its operations like the Training and Development department may collaborate with selected universities for the higher recognition of their re – training programs, this idea will be examined for implementation going forward.