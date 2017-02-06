Int’l Court of Justice to hear Kenya-Somalia case on maritime delimitation

February 6, 2017

International Court of Justice, the premier judicial wing of the United Nations, admitted application submitted by Somalia, over maritime delimitation between it and Kenya in the Indian Ocean, while rejecting the objections raised by Kenya.

Somalia had, in August 2014, approached the Court, requesting it to determine the complete course of the single maritime boundary dividing all the maritime areas appertaining to Somalia and to Kenya in the Indian Ocean on the basis of international law. This included the continental shelf beyond 200 nautical miles (370.4 kilometres or 230.156 miles).