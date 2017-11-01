Jacques Vabre Regatta: Symbolic sail for sole African boat

November 1, 2017

The only African entry in the challenging Transat Jacques Vabre regatta is set for symbolic sojourn on behalf of its sponsor Angola Cables. As a race that connects two continents, the bi-annual competition will see Angolan Dr José Guilherme Caldas skipper Mussulo 40 – a 40-foot yacht – to Salvador, Brazil, the home town of his sailing partner Leonardo Chicourel. The two-man crew will be representing Angola Cables, a company building a ‘digital bridges’ between continents.

“While we are building connectivity across the Atlantic, our sailing team is testing the waters,” notes António Nunes, CEO of Angola Cables. “With this race, we have a symbolic connection between continents, a fitting reminder of what we do as a business. We crossed the Atlantic from Africa at beginning of the year and now we are crossing the Atlantic from Europe”.

Navigating some of the toughest seas, the two-man crew will face a demanding course that will see their skills (and bodies) tested by extremes in weather and sailing conditions as they cross the equator and the second largest ocean on Earth. They will be competing against 16 other boats in their category.

From trading coffee to data

Departing 5 November, the competitors will navigate a 4350-mile course, tracing a traditional coffee trading route between France and Brazil. “Much like the departure point Le Havre – a leading French port established to trade with America – Luanda is developing a leading telecommunications hub in Africa to ‘trade data’ between continents,” observed Nunes.

According to Skipper Caldas: “Our participation in the event will require a double shot of courage and conviction as we aim to compete with the other boats. We did well during this year’s Cape2Rio race and look forward to enjoying a similar performance in the Transat Jacques Vabre.”

Team Angola Cables: loyal supporters of sailing

Mussulo 40 is one of two yachts sponsored by Angola Cables. The company also supports the sailing schools in Luanda Sailing Club as one of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

“Competitive sailing is all about planning, strategy and speed. Like the sailors on Mussulo 40, Angola Cables faces intense global competition and must adapt to changing conditions by moving fast and strategically. It is why we’re involved in ocean racing, as we cross the Atlantic to build the intercontinental connections and collaborations,” concludes Nunes.

Source APO