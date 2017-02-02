January 2017

Vol. 9 Issue 1

The January 2017 edition of the Times of Africa is special – not only because it is the first edition of the year but also because it reaffirms the conviction that we will continue to be our readers’ companion for a long time to come. As we welcome the New Year with anticipation of a better tomorrow, we also bring you a new segment called Editor’s Perspective, featuring deep insights of our editor on a gamut of issues. With a special coverage feature on Manav Rachna Educational Institution, our cover story showcases the struggle of Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo for ‘A Better Change for Ghana’ along with the sectorial analyses of Airport Security and Education Avenues in Africa. Happy Reading!