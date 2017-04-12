Kenya, Qatar ink agreements on tourism, education & culture

April 12, 2017

East- African country, Kenya has signed agreements with Persian Gulf nation, Qatar, to promote three significant sectors of their economy viz tourism, education and culture.

The agreements were signed between the President of Kenya Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta and the Emir of the State of Qatar His Highness Tamim bin Hamad al Thani at State House in Nairobi, the capital city of Kenya.

Mr. Kenyatta, while hailing the Emir’s visit to Kenya as an affirmation of cordial ties between the two nations, said, “Kenya will appreciate your country’s support for development projects in infrastructure, education, energy, tourism and hospitality sectors among others.”

He added, “Financial services sector is one of the key drivers of Kenya’s economy and, therefore, the Financial Centre will be a catalyst to international financial transactions both in Kenya and in the region once it is complete.”

Hamad Al Thani reiterated his support and lauded Kenya for its efforts in fighting terror. “Terrorism is a global problem that requires the world to come together to provide a solution,” he said.