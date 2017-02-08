Madonna adopts twin girls from Malawi

Blantyre- US superstar Madonna adopted four years old twin girls from Malawi on Tuesday. Madonna also adopted Malawian children David Banda in 2006 and Mercy James in 2009. She runs a charity called Raising Malawi in the southern African nation in 2006. Her charity is funding a surgical unit for children at the Queen Elizabeth hospital in Blantyre, the commercial hub of Malawi.

Two weeks ago, she denied the rumors that she is involved in any kind of adoption application in Malawi. Judicial spokesperson Mlenga Mvula confirmed that Madonna has been granted the adoption order for two children. She has been granted with the permission to adopt twin girls from Malawi, named Esther and Stella.

According to local media reports, on January 24, she appeared in court before Justice Fiona Mwale, accompanied by two unidentified children and several other people. Later that day, she told US magazine people that the rumors of adoption are fake.