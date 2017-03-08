March 2017

Vol 9 Issue 3

When the third India-Africa Forum Summit was held in October 2015, it emerged as a platform for bringing together the Indian and African entrepreneurs and decision makers under the same roof. Hence, its continuation was sought. Our cover story “An Amalgamation- the CII-EXIM Bank Conclave 2017”, for the March edition celebrates this integration of the unbeatable combination of a resurgent Africa and a developing India.

This time the Editor’s Perspective focuses on Mozambique, which is emerging as a new corporate magnet, what does it take to “Be an Entrepreneur”, and why you should “Think of Ghana, when you Think of Business.”

Flip through to read about how you can “Earn Profits while Moulding Young Lives”, know about the “Vibrancy of Kenya and Gujarat” and take a trip to “The Landlocked Spectacle i.e. Ethiopia.”

Happy Reading!