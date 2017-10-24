Marriott International Debuts Four Points by Sheraton in Tanzania

October 24, 2017

POINT 1: Marriott International, Inc. on Monday announced the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Arusha, The Arusha Hotel, marking the debut of the brand into Tanzania. Founded in 1894, The Arusha Hotel, has emerged as a city landmark playing host to many dignitaries and well known personalities over more than 120 years. Rebranded after renovation, the hotel retains its unique charm reminiscent of a bygone era and a fabled past.

Located steps away from the famous Clock Tower, known to mark the center point from Cairo to Cape Town, it is easily accessible from both Arusha as well as the Kilimanjaro International Airport. Nestled within three acres of lush tropical gardens, it sits snugly in the central business district of the city, within the shadow of the majestic Mount Meru forming the perfect gateway to the popular Serengeti Northern Safari Circuit and to Mount Kilimanjaro.

POINT 2: “The entry of the Four Points brand into Tanzania is a significant addition to our rapidly growing footprint in Africa and reflects the strong traction the brand is gaining in the region,” said Alex Kyriakidis, President and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. “Tanzania has long been on the global travelers’ bucket list and the Four Points brand with its blend of stylish comfort and genuine service offers an ideal choice at an honest value.”

POINT 3: Designed for the modern traveler with an emphasis on approachable design, the 106 room Four Points by Sheraton Arusha, The Arusha Hotel, features spacious and modern rooms including suites. It also offers an all-day dining, a coffee shop and houses the famed Hatari Bar, named after John Wayne’s safari epic. The bar is believed to have been frequented by the actor during his stay in Arusha while he was shooting for the film. Today, guests can experience the brand’s signature Best Brews™ program featuring an array of local beers and watch their favorite sports matches while unwinding with friends and colleagues within a storied past.

Other facilities include an outdoor pool and a state of the art fitness center. It will also soon add a poolside bar. With 5500 square feet of flexible indoor meeting space and sprawling, verdant gardens, the hotel is an ideal venue for meetings of any size as well as elaborate social events and weddings.

Reflecting the brand’s promise to provide what matters most to today’s independent travelers, the hotel offers the brand’s defining touches, including the Four Points by Sheraton Four Comfort Bed, complimentary bottled water in all rooms, fast and free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and energizing breakfast with fresh coffee helping guests enjoy their day from start to finish.

“Our vision is to reinvent the definition of travel, transforming the hotel into a preferred choice for guests whether on business or adventure,” said Upjeet Singh Sahota General Manager, Four Points by Sheraton Arusha, The Arusha Hotel. “We are committed to creating memorable guest experiences by combining the signature brand experience with the hotel’s rich history, unique character and the city’s local attractions.”

POINT 4: Four Points has proven to be a global hit with its distinctive identity and ability to meet the increasing demands of the modern, everyday traveller. The brand is experiencing incredible growth momentum having recently crossed the 200th hotel milestone globally. In East Africa alone, the brand debuted in Kenya earlier this year with the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi, Hurlingham and is gearing up to open two more hotels, Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport and Four Points by Sheraton Dar es Salam in the next few months.

Source APO