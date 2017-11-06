Marriott Int’l strengthens Kenya Presence in ‘The World’s Wildlife Capital’

November 6, 2017

POINT 1: Marriot International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today announced the opening of its second hotel in the “World’s Wildlife Capital”, Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport (www.FourPoints.com/NairobiAirport), further consolidating its presence in Kenya. Strategically situated within the main complex of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, the hotel is within easy reach from major highways and overlooks the famous Nairobi National Park. It perfectly complements the Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Hurlingham, located in the city’s central business district which opened earlier this year.

POINT 2: “Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport is a great addition to our East Africa portfolio and strengthens our rapidly growing presence in the region,” said Alex Kyriakidis, President and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. “As a gateway city into the continent, Nairobi is a natural travel hub. We are confident that with its blend of stylish comfort and genuine service at an honest value, the hotel will meet the rising demand for high-caliber lodging in this fast-growing market and soon emerge as a leading choice among business and leisure travelers.”

POINT 3: Designed for the modern traveler with an emphasis on approachable design, the all-new 172 room Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport, features spacious and modern rooms including suites. It also offers exciting dining options including an all-day dining, a lobby café and a rooftop bar and grill, Tazama. With spectacular views of the Nairobi National Park on one side and the airport runway on the other, Tazama offers guests a sense of authentic locale through food, music and art. An imposing artwork by renowned Kenyan graffiti artist, Bankslave, reflecting the pulse of Nairobi takes centre stage. Guests can also experience the brand’s signature Best Brews™ program featuring a local craft pilsner created especially for the hotel in collaboration with the well-known Big Five Breweries, making it the ideal spot to enjoy a favorite sport and unwind with friends and colleagues.

Reflecting the brand’s promise to provide what matters most to today’s independent travelers, the hotel offers the brand’s defining touches, including the Four Points by Sheraton Four Comfort Bed, complimentary bottled water in all rooms, fast and free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and an energizing breakfast with fresh coffee that helps guests start the day right.

Other facilities include a rooftop pool, a state of the art fitness center and a modest spa. With 3500 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, the hotel is an ideal venue for meetings and events. Additionally, it also provides a complimentary shuttle into the airport terminal throughout the day.

POINT 4: “The hotel’s unique location together with its warm and genuine service and the defining elements of the Four Points brand is a winning combination that will set us apart,” said Vivek Mathur General Manager Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport. “We are committed to offering guests an uncomplicated travel experience and exactly what they need while on the road be it for business or for leisure.”

Four Points has proven to be a global hit with its distinctive identity and ability to meet the increasing demands of the modern, everyday traveller. The brand is experiencing incredible growth momentum having recently crossed the 200th hotel milestone globally. In East Africa alone, the brand debuted in Kenya earlier this year with the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi, Hurlingham followed by its recent foray into Tanzania with the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Arusha, The Arusha Hotel. It is now gearing up to open Four Points by Sheraton Dar es Salam, New Africa Hotel in the next couple of months.

