MasterCard to help Ghana for going ‘cashless’

March 23, 2017

American multinational financial services corporation MasterCard has pledged to support Ghana’s Vision 2020 Goals to assist the country transform into a digital economy.

Omokehinde Adebanjo, Vice President and Area Business Head for West Africa at Mastercard met with the Vice President to introduce the company’s vision of a ‘world beyond cash’. He said,

“Digital payment solutions, whether a debit or prepaid card or the Masterpass QR mobile solution, ensures that transparency and efficiency is introduced into the economy, and this will mean that Ghana can grow and flourish, reaching its full potential.”