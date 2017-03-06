MasterCard, Unilever tie up to empower SMEs

March 6, 2017

In an endeavour to empower small and medium enterprises in emerging markets, financial services corporation Mastercard has collaborated with British transnational consumer goods company Unilever on a range of joint initiatives.

The companies intend to unlock economic growth and further advance specific Sustainable Development Goals such as poverty reduction and sustainable cities and communities.

Ajay Banga, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mastercard, while commenting on the development said, “Too many small merchants and micro entrepreneurs are stuck, like their customers, in a cash economy that doesn’t work for them. With Unilever, we can bring a unique combination of technology and know-how to help these shop owners build a better future and serve their customers who are themselves on a path towards financial inclusion.

Paul Polman, Chief Executive, Unilever added, “Strategic partnerships such as this are critical to helping us improve our business and positively impact the lives of 5.5 million people by 2020. By working together, we can have a much greater impact in emerging markets, empowering small scale enterprises and bringing about the transformative change necessary to meet the aims of the Sustainable Development Goals and our business.”