MDXi targets enterprise customers with new ‘Take a Break’ campaign

October 10, 2017

The campaign will increase awareness of the MDXi brand as the most interconnected and reliable West African data Center Company

West Africa’s premier Data Center solutions provider, MDXi (a MainOne company) has launched an advertising campaign aimed at reinforcing the company’s position as the data center provider of choice for enterprises in the region. Tagged “Take a Break”, the campaign will increase awareness of the MDXi brand as the most interconnected and reliable West African data center company and urges C-level executives across the region to take a break from the rigors of managing in-house IT and outsource their Information Technology infrastructure needs to MDXi.

The campaign, which began in October in Nigeria and Ghana includes a redesign of the MDXi website and press adverts in numerous national publications, building on the company’s expansion efforts across Nigeria and West Africa. The campaign is expected to spotlight the company’s data center initiatives not only in Nigeria, but across West Africa including its Accra facility, a new Data Center in Sagamu, Ogun State Nigeria as well as planned development in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire.

“Unknown to local enterprises that outsource their data center needs off-shore, MDXi is home to numerous large multinationals that West Africans interact with daily online as we have raised the bar to provide world-class ICT and Data Center solutions, at par with similar facilities in Europe, Asia and America. Our Data Centers have undergone rigorous compliance audits to ensure we are able to provide same level of service locally that our international customers are used to” says MDXi General Manager, Gbenga Adegbiji.

MainOne’s MDXI has put Nigeria on the global map, with its premier Tier III Lekki Data Center, the only data center in West Africa that is authorized to process and store payment card information with its PCI DSS certification. MDXI is also certified as ISO 27001, 9001 compliant and is the only SAP certified provider of hosting services in the region. The company has contributed significantly to deepening Nigeria’s digital economy with its highly available, carrier-neutral ICT infrastructure, enabling network operators and content providers exchange traffic within its data center. As West Africa’s most connected data center and home of the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN), MDXi has impacted internet traffic in-country, by localizing traffic, reducing transmission costs and improving user experiences.

Source APO