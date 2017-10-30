Mercer South Africa (Consulting) (Pty) Ltd enters into Strategic Partnership with EZ37 Solutions Nigeria

October 30, 2017

Mercer South Africa (Consulting) (Pty) Ltd has announced on 25 October 2017 that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with EZ37 Solutions Limited, a Nigeria based Human Resources firm.

Under the terms of the agreement, global human resources consultancy Mercer, will utilize the deep knowledge of the local Nigerian market and the wide relationships already in place to grow their local relationships even further, based on the deep footprint and contacts of EZ37 Solutions. It will also provide EZ37 Solutions with the opportunity to further broaden its current offering to other local and Multi National players in the Nigerian market and to expand into new products and solution sets.

Anne-Magriet Schoeman, CEO of Mercer South Africa (Consulting) (Pty) Ltd, said: “We are honoured to be partnering with such a strong and reputable player in the local market, we are excited about the growth opportunities this new partnership will offer both entities.”

EZ37 Solutions Limited (“EZ37 Solutions”) is a leading Human Resources and Management Consulting firm which was incorporated in 2009 with the objective of providing the entire value chain of Human Resources and Management Consultancy Services. They specialize in Search & Selection, Recruitment, Soft Skills Training, Human Capital Consultancy and Background Verification. EZ37 Solutions has contributed value to organizations across all major sectors in Nigeria.

Says Mrs Adaora Ayoade, CEO of EZ37 Solutions “As a recognized representative for Mercer in Nigeria and West Africa, EZ37 Solutions is committed to further strengthening and expanding the provision of forward-thinking Human Resource Solutions across the Nigerian public and private sectors. The partnership between both organizations will expand the current portfolio of Human Capital Solutions which will result in significantly enhanced and tailored solutions to meet the increasing demand for such services in the Nigerian and West African operating environment”.

Source APO