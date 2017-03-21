Microsoft partners with GrowthAfrica to launch #Insider4Good fellowship programme

March 21, 2017

Providing the much-needed platform for emerging entrepreneurs from Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania, Microsoft announced the launch of East Africa’s first #Insider4Good fellowship programme.

Through this programme, the budding businessmen/women will get the opportunity to showcase their solutions for social challenges in disadvantaged communities.

Microsoft has collaborated with Kenyan-based GrowthAfrica to rollout this programme.

TechArena Microsoft Director of Software Engineering Bambo Sofola said, “Innovation is in the DNA of all Windows Insiders. We see East Africa as a key region where exciting new ideas are growing. We’ve been impressed and heartened by the progress made already by the first 25 #Insiders4Good Fellows in Nigeria, and we’re thrilled to expand the #Insiders4Good Fellowship into East Africa. The region is well known as a hotbed of innovation. We look forward to deepening our relationships with these exceptional entrepreneurs across East Africa and to supporting their goals with this Fellowship.”