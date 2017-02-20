Missing information about 20,000 displaced people in South Sudan a serious concern, UN

The top United Nations peacekeeping official in South Sudan Citing has described the lack of information about the situation of 20,000 internally displaced people on the west bank of the Nile as “a real problem”.

David Shearer, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative and head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said, “We want to find out what has happened to those people, and provide them with assistance if they need it.” He elucidated this while making his first field trip to the town of Malakal after taking up his position as the Chief of the Mission about four weeks ago.

According to a press statement issued by the office of the Mission’s spokesperson, UNMISS believes that the 20,000 people have fled towards Kodok from Wau Shilluk, a town eight miles north of the UN base in Malakal on the west bank of the River Nile.