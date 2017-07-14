Mozambique’s First Deepwater Gas Field Development to be Discussed in October Summit

July 14, 2017

The event will be organized by acclaimed oil and gas events company, the CWC Group, in partnership with Mozambique’s national hydrocarbon’s company ENH.

The announcement last month from Eni and the Mozambican Government on signing the Coral South floating LNG facility became the first of its kind for the African nation. This marks the start of an implementation phase for the gas industry of Mozambique, with more such deals expected to move from planning phase into fruition, the economy will see the benefits from this new business in the country.

The Mozambique Gas Summit & Exhibition taking place in October will extensively cover the latest developments in Mozambique’s gas industry. The event will be organized by acclaimed oil and gas events company, the CWC Group, in partnership with Mozambique’s national hydrocarbon’s company ENH. Participants can expect to get the full update on the Coral South FLNG project from the country’s senior decision makers.

Senior Speaker List Includes:

H.E. Leticia Deusina da Silva Klemens, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Republic of Mozambique

Dr. Vasco Nhabinde, Director of Directorate of Economic and Finance Studies, Ministry of Economy & Finance

Dr. Omar Mithá, Chairman/CEO, ENH

Dr. Carlos Zacarias, President, INP

The Summit, to be held over 3 days in October, is widely supported by industry stakeholders including ExxonMobil, Anadarko & Mozambique LNG, BP, TechnipFMC, SASOL, Siemens and Alugas providing a unique opportunity to access and do business with these and many more key companies all under one roof.

Exciting features have been announced for this year’s summit, which will seek to increase attendee’s participation:

Outstanding Women Forum with our distinguished Guest of Honour Ms. Graça Machel (Drinks sponsored by ExxonMobil)

Roundtable Discussions

Mozambique Gas & LNG Awards Evening

2nd National University Contest (Sponsored by BP)

Fully dedicated National Content Day

Three Day International Exhibition

Source APO