MultiChoice Tanzania celebrates 20 years of changing lives

October 20, 2017

The celebration will involve a two days special exhibition set to take place at the Mlimani City in Dar es Salaam

MultiChoice Tanzania (MCT) the country’s first Pay TV Company has reached an exciting milestone as the company celebrates 20 years of changing lives through innovative delivery of ground-breaking content. The celebration will involve a two days special exhibition set to take place at the Mlimani City in Dar es Salaam where the public will get to witness first-hand MultiChoice Tanzania’s journey.

MultiChoice recognised the need for multi content for varied consumer needs when it commenced its operations in Dar es Salaam in July 1997 providing Tanzanians the Pay TV service, DStv, at a time when conventional TV services was a novel.

The company’s spirit to deliver revolutionary content in entertainment and education remain the same to date when it has grown considerably with 5 regional offices across the country with significant investment in infrastructure, technology and human resource.

Initially DStv started with only 3 channels being SuperSport, M-Net and Movie Magic and today DStv boasts of over 100 TV and radio channels in various packages (DStv Premium, Compact, Compact Plus, Family and Bomba) allowing customers flexibility in pricing and choice.

Multichoice Tanzania Shareholder and Board Chair Ambassador Ami Mpungwe reflected on the company’s 20th anniversary by saying “MultiChoice Tanzania has been a champion in offering world-class entertainment to Tanzanians. We started our services in this market when the TV business was at its infantry and has through the years become a part and parcel of the vast transformation in the TV industry in the country”.

“We pride ourselves for being a part of the lives of Tanzanians, assuring not only quality services but offering reasons for families and friends to come together, share dear moments and creating cherished memoirs” said Ambassador Mpungwe.

While marking its 20th Anniversary, MultiChoice Tanzania has impacted the lives of millions of Tanzanians creating employment for over 100 staff working directly at the company, over 1,000 independent DStv installers and over 500 Direct Sales (alias foot-solders) across the country creating wellbeing for themselves and their families.

“Thanks to our dedicated leadership team, employees and partners, we have experienced a steady growth and continue to thrive” further stated Ambassador Mpungwe. “Of recent we have been recording remarkable growth in subscriber base despite increasing competition. This shows how the team is well geared to innovatively compete in this stiff market” affirmed the Ambassador.

MultiChoice Tanzania has enjoyed being a good corporate citizen through social investments in sports sponsorships; like the recent gold medal win by DStv Ambassador Alphonce Simbu during the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon earlier this year and again the Bronze Medal later in the year at the World Championships. Orphanages support: centres like Al Madinnah in the outskirt of Dar es Salaam have benefitted from over 5 years of support including the recent launch of a tailoring project that will enable the centre to generate income sustainably.

As a leading entertainment brand, MultiChoice Tanzania continues to put customers first by listening and responding to evolving needs. The introduction of a tailor-made Tanzanian Channel – Maisha Magic Bongo (MMB) has significantly aided in recruiting a huge number of new customers making MMB the leading channel in Tanzania and the most preferred channel of many across the country.

Through MMB, dozens of local studios, film directors, producers and hundreds of actors and actresses are benefiting by the airing of their productions. A significant amount of money continues to be invested in local productions, giving the local film industry the biggest boost since time immemorial.

MultiChoice Tanzania’s 20th Anniversary marks a time of change for the organisation as it reshapes the business to stay ahead of the curve in delivering latest and greatest local and international content. “I am delighted to report that our business is solid and that we are looking forward to an even brighter future as we remain motivated to shape the next 20 years of content delivery through innovative and cutting edge technology that lets you watch whatever, whenever, wherever!” Concluded Ambassador Mpungwe.

Source APO